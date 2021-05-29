https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/professor-says-the-marxist-foundation-of-critical-race-theory-is-at-base-a-spiritual-concern/

As Twitchy reported, the crusade against critical race theory in schools gained enough momentum that PolitiFact decided it was time for a fact-check, which you’d think would result in a “true” or “false” rating. Instead, PolitiFact took a “Republicans pounce” approach, focusing on the opposition to it without ever really defining what it is.

We also reported that there were shockwaves when a Hollywood bigwig was found to have written in emails that Black Lives Matter co-founder and real estate magnate Patrice Cullors is a “self-described ‘trained Marxist.’” She is. She’s on video saying it; that’s why he said “self-described.”

Christopher Rufo has done great work on the Marxist underpinnings of critical race theory, which focuses on the oppressor class vs. the oppressed in terms of race, although it by no means leaves out class. And so teachers have kids rank themselves by their level of oppressed status.

It’s no surprise that a college professor is both pro-critical race theory and a Marxist, but it’s nice to hear it said out loud (gotta love those Zoom calls). Libby Emmons writes for The Post Millennial that a professor at Villanova spilled the beans this time:

Critical Race Theory is based in Marxism. Marxist ideas led to the death of an estimated 100 million people in the 20th Century Despite this, Villanova professor of sociology Glenn Bracey boasts about the Marxist roots of CRT, and encourages its adoption. #DefundCRT pic.twitter.com/Y78VgkvsUM — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 29, 2021

Emmons reports:

Critical race theorist and assistant professor of sociology at Villanova Glenn Bracey spoke to a seminar on Zoom about the Marxist foundations of critical race theory, which has been sweeping through American universities and institutions. He says outright that “critical race theory is grounded in Marxism.” “The Marxist foundation of critical race theory is, at base, a spiritual concern,” Bracey said. “It’s a look at how law … motivates racialized performance at work, it limits our practicable rights in terms of reproduction, and immigration and education, and activism which is a very big deal today.”

But parents opposed to critical race theory in schools are just racists, according to Joy Reid.

That is correct. CRT is Marxist at its core. It changes the dialectic of class for race, maintaining the underlying objective. It’s no coincidence that BLM founders admits she is Marxist. — Roberto Ball (@RobertoBall13) May 29, 2021

So, he’s either: 1. Stupid

2. Evil — Connnie (Constantine) Murphy (@ConstantineMur7) May 29, 2021

This is why our kids can’t have a better future than we did …Marxist professors indoctrinating the masses — Gen. George Washington (@GENGWFEB221732) May 29, 2021

Frightening. I hope concerned alumni stop donating money to institutions until this nonsense stops. — Holden (@HoldenCal36) May 29, 2021

Imagine saying that and being proud of your degree. — HalurisPlays (@haluris) May 29, 2021

This country is falling so fast it’s hard to keep up. — AllLiesWillBeRevealed (@pnoyes0) May 29, 2021

Socialism was never for the people, it was always designed for communist Marxism to be indoctrinated into the minds of the young so that an entire generation would promote serfdom to the elites of the world. When you can’t put physical chains on people, mental chains are the way. — James Rose (@JBuddRose) May 29, 2021

Uh. “…Marxism is a spiritual concern.” Uh. — Installed President Mario Kart (@MackVack1) May 29, 2021

Pure rubbish. — Adorable Deplorable Neanderthal (@febencosme) May 29, 2021

What is a bigger waste of money than paying to take a sociology class? — MetternichSystem (@MetternichSyst1) May 29, 2021

Sociology classes at Villanova aren’t cheap, either.

