https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556109-rep-gerry-connolly-calls-for-biden-to-create-commission-to-study-jan-6

Rep. Gerry ConnollyGerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyGOP downplays Jan. 6 violence: Like a ‘normal tourist visit’ Biden offers traditional address in eerie setting Overnight Defense: Top Pentagon nominee advances after Harris casts tie-breaker | Air Force general charged with sexual assault first to face court-martial | House passes bill to limit Saudi arms sales MORE (D-Va.) called for President Biden Joe BidenPutin backs up Belarus’s Lukashenko amid international pressure Biden administration to reimpose sanctions on Belarus over diverted flight Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins MORE to create a commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans this week defeated a bill to establish a bipartisan panel to examine the riot.

“In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge President Biden to form and appoint a Presidential Commission to fully investigate the insurrection at the United States Capitol, to identify the individuals and organizations who plotted or were involved in those violent acts, and to make recommendations to prevent such an attack from ever recurring,” Connolly, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations, said in a statement Saturday.

Connolly’s push for a presidential commission comes after a majority of Senate Republicans opposed a bill that would form a bipartisan panel to probe the Jan. 6 attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senators on Friday voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 60 votes that Democrats needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

While six Republicans voted with Democrats to proceed with the bill, several GOP senators said the investigation was better left to existing Senate committees and that a new commission could hurt them in the 2022 midterms.

“I do not believe the extraneous ‘commission’ that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide Trump, midterms fuel GOP’s effort to quash Jan. 6 commission Senator’s on-air interview features carpooling colleague waving from back seat MORE (R-Ky.) said on the floor.

“That’s why the Speaker’s first draft began with a laughably rigged and partisan starting point and why the current language would still lock in significant unfairness under the hood,” he added on Thursday in reference to Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal | House Republicans demand congressional probe into COVID-19 origin | Half the total US population have received at least one vaccine dose Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal Pelosi: GOP ‘cowardice’ on Jan. 6 vote makes ‘our country less safe’ MORE (D-Calif.).

The Senate GOP’s filibuster this week — its first of the new Congress — has infuriated Senate Democrats, who note that the original bill was adjusted to comply with Republicans’ requested changes and that the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection demands a bipartisan probe.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against the commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSenate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide Schumer to force vote on sweeping election overhaul next month Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission MORE (D-W.Va.), a prominent centrist, said after the vote failed.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Connolly’s statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

