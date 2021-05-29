https://thepostmillennial.com/rep-crenshaw-and-sen-cotton-announce-launch-of-military-whistleblower-form/

On Friday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) announced the launch of a web form military service members can report their stories without fear of reprisal.

“Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton,” tweeted Crenshaw on Friday.

“With written permission we will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media and tell the country what’s happening in our military,” Crenshaw continued.

“For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our war-fighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you.”

The form can be found here, where users immediately read a disclaimer:

“We advise that whistleblowers use your personal resources and contact information when communicating submitting this form, and that you do not use your work equipment or work contact information. Further, do not submit classified information or other information barred from release through this form or by email.”

“Various U.S. laws at the federal, state and local level prohibit retaliation against whistleblowers for providing information to Congress. However, you still take serious risks when you report allegations of wrongdoing. We recommend that you consult an attorney experienced in whistleblower law for further guidance. We respect your confidentiality, and we will use your contact information only to follow up with you regarding your submission. You may submit a disclosure anonymously. However, please be aware that anonymous disclosures may limit our ability to respond to the information that you provide.”

This measure is felt by many to be necessary in the wake of a recent scandal where the newly-formed Space Force’s Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier had his post taken away after criticizing what he saw as Marxism within the military.

Many people have since rushed to Lohmeier’s defense after the incident, helping him and demanding that his role in the Space Force be reinstated.





