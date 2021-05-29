http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4CXD5iZ6J0I/

Amazon has introduced a small box called “AmaZen” for employees to sit in for their “mental wellbeing.” The kiosk was immediately mocked across social media as a “despair closet.”

The Guardian reports that the e-commerce giant Amazon has introduced a human-sized box featuring an interactive kiosk where workers can watch videos about “mental health” and “mindfulness practices.” The booth is referred to as “AmaZen” and is described by Amazon as a place for employees to go and “focus on their mental wellbeing.”

One user reposted a video that Amazon uploaded of the room in practice but has since appeared to delete:

Amazon has frequently been criticized for the working conditions of its warehouse employees, which have previously alleged that they are not provided with sufficient bathroom breaks, are put in frequent danger, and are forced to spend entire shifts on foot. Workers stated that the company’s money would be better spent on supporting its labor force.

Social media wags immediately branded the Amazon design as a “despair closet.”

Others were quick to ridicule the idea and took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new feature:

