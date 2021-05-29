http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JLTZc8Ho-Pg/

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents utilizing advanced technology, K-9 teams, and old-fashioned tracking techniques continue to apprehend large migrant groups attempting to avoid apprehension. In one incident this week, agents tracked a group on foot for more than four hours.

Surveillance video shows a Del Rio Sector K-9 team tracking a group of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension, Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted.

It’s Border Patrol Birthday week! Come follow along with one of our #K9 teams as they team up with #technology and track down a group attempting to hide. No matter the amount of cutting-edge technology we integrate, our workforce remains our most valuable asset. pic.twitter.com/r4WRhQYO2l — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 27, 2021

Uvalde Border Patrol Station agents utilized foot tracking skills to find a group of 37 migrants. The agents tracked the migrant group for more than four hours.

“Agents are trained and experienced in tracking people that don’t want to be found and this outstanding example shows the persistence of our agents,” Skero said in a tweeted message.

Over 20 miles from the border, Uvalde Station agents located 37 migrants after tracking them on foot for more than 4 hours. Agents are trained and experienced in tracking people that don’t want to be found and this outstanding example shows the persistence of our agents. pic.twitter.com/2xguTDDorh — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 27, 2021

Another video tweeted by Skero shows Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector utilizing their skills and technology to track down more groups of migrants hiding under the cover of darkness.

It’s the Border Patrol’s Birthday! Agents spend a lot of time and resources searching for those avoiding detection. In these groups we often find criminals, sex offenders, and those who mean harm. We have steadfastly stood against these criminals since 1924. #USBPBirthday pic.twitter.com/joCsLT4OPh — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 28, 2021

From the start of this fiscal year, October 1, 2020, through the end of April, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 90,000 migrants — a 377 percent increase over the previous year. Of those, more than 70,000 were single adults, the majority of whom will be returned to Mexico under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

