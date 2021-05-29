https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/the-most-terrifying-democrat-headlinesthat-have-not-come-true
They want us upset. They want us angry. They want us scared. Whoever can move you to emotion automatically wins and Democrats are wizard at generating scary, infuriating headlines to move exhausted Conservatives to emotion.
Fear porn. That’s what it is. Just fear porn.
Since Fake Biden staged his coup to play-act at being “President,” the headlines have been particularly loathsome. But so far, they’ve also been mostly wind and whitewash! This struck me yesterday when I was researching this article’s “sister article,” Headlines Reveal It’s Conservatives’ World Now (Liberals just live in it).
The Democrats are exploiting our greatest weakness: taking everything so damn seriously. Now don’t get me wrong, Patriots! We take it seriously because it is serious and because we love and care so deeply about our beloved nation and Constitution. But as I wrote yesterday:
|
Rather than let the Dems constantly yank our chain, I suggest we take our cue from comedians like Bill Engvall. Bill’s comedic genius is not inventing funny jokes. His brilliance is in looking at life from a cockeyed 37.92634° angle and seeing the ridiculousness inherent in life and simply reporting it to his sold out audiences.
And Democrat headlines are pretty damn ridiculous if you view them from a cockeyed comedic angle.
Most of them also don’t come true. That’s why I’ve chosen to mostly keep sensational Fear Porn headlines off my News Page. Why get all upset about something that’s probably not going to happen? (War in Ukraine, anyone!?!)
The Left’s genius is not necessarily in accomplishing their threats. No, their true genius is in keeping us hopping, screaming, fighting over the ridiculous shit they throw out in headlines while they quietly do Heaven-knows-what over there. The old shell game.
So here, for your reading enjoyment, are Democrat, Liberal, Lefty headlines that got Conservatives all riled up but haven’t come true.
At least, not yet.
Democrat Drivel
|
My Observation: Ever since Humphrey Bogart battled the Bad Guys without a gun in The Maltese Falcon because, as he said, “I don’t like ’em” there’s been an anti-gun movement in America. That was 1941. Politicians have been chipping away at the 2nd Amendment for 80 years but according to the FBI, the sale of firearms in America is at an all-time high. As I see it, the Democrats probably have stock in the firearm industry. They threaten to take the guns. Conservatives react by stocking up so the Dems get filthy rich off Conservatives. C’mon man! Pelosi doesn’t miss a trick on making money. It’s like insider trading. Just a hunch.
Why? Because governments derive their power from the consent of the governed and we did not consent on 11/3 ergo Biden/Harris have no power and they know it. That’s why they’re so irritable.
Oh, they act like they have power. They swagger and bluster, give speeches and issue threats but it’s like a toddler throwing a tantrum. And we all know how to treat tantrums: just ignore it. Takes all the fun out of kicking and screaming.
Phillipians 4:6 says, “Be fearful for nothing.” Over and over, the Bible admonishes us not to worry nor be anxious. Have we been doing that, Patriots? Yeah, not so much. At least, I haven’t.
Hopefully this article has helped put all those fear porn headlines into perspective.
Have a good weekend, Patriots! #trumptriumphant