Increases in crime under President Joe Biden should come as no surprise, former President Donald Trump said Saturday.

“It’s almost like they’re a bunch of babies,” Trump said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Dick Morris Democracy” in an exclusive interview. “They don’t know what they’re doing.

“It’s so basic. Defund the police, crime goes up, that’s what’s happened every single place they’ve done it,” he added.

Morris, a former Trump adviser and the son of a former lawyer for Trump, noted a 68% spike in murder rates in locations where police departments have been stripped of funding.

“What’s going on with law and order and crime in this country – and it’s only going to get worse, it’s going to get much worse,” Trump said.

Trump also lamented that America’s election process brought in a new president who was “politicking” against law and order.

“There’s no way that a man who is politicking on defund the police wins an election; that I can tell you,” Trump said.

Trump said the federal government should withhold federal taxpayer funding from places that defund police.

“It’s OK with me,” Trump told Morris. “I think if you defund the police, you should be on your own, because that’s insane.”

Trump also denounced doing away with cash bail, which is being pushed by Democrats in liberal bastions like New York state and New York City.

“You look at no cash bail, that’s another thing,” Trump said. “That’s the new en vogue thing. You can murder someone and you can get out with no cash bail. It’s absolutely insane.”

While the defund the police noise rose during the presidential election year after George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Trump noted it was one bad police officer, not a product of system racism in America.

“He behaved terribly; it was a terrible scene,” Trump said. “Look, that video was just absolutely a terrible situation. That was uncalled for. Nobody’s seen anything like it. That video was so devastating, I guess you could say that trial ended before it started.”

Trump did acknowledge the horror of Floyd’s death was going to make it “tough in terms of” getting a fair trial for Chauvin.

“Jurors were threatened, everybody felt threatened, but it was bad all around,” Trump said.

“If you discount everything else but the video, the video was a terrible thing.”

