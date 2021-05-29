https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/two-cnn-employees-deleted-insensitive-tweets-from-their-timelines-this-week-and-are-really-sorry/

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted in March that “DC is an accountability-free town.” But is CNN an accountability-free network? Keep in mind that the woke staff at Teen Vogue managed to send new editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond packing over insensitive tweets about Asians she’d made while a college student. Conservatives talk a lot about cancel culture, but we’ve been reliably informed by liberals that there’s no such thing; it’s accountability culture.

So we’re wondering what the accountability will be for two CNN employees who deleted tweets this week that they deemed insensitive and tasteless.

Tyler Maudlin works as a meteorologist:

And Lauren Dezenski is a politics reporter:

We’re not looking for anyone to get fired, but we’re not the ones making the rules.

He’s an f’ing homo?

Too true.

