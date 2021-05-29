https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/two-cnn-employees-deleted-insensitive-tweets-from-their-timelines-this-week-and-are-really-sorry/

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted in March that “DC is an accountability-free town.” But is CNN an accountability-free network? Keep in mind that the woke staff at Teen Vogue managed to send new editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond packing over insensitive tweets about Asians she’d made while a college student. Conservatives talk a lot about cancel culture, but we’ve been reliably informed by liberals that there’s no such thing; it’s accountability culture.

So we’re wondering what the accountability will be for two CNN employees who deleted tweets this week that they deemed insensitive and tasteless.

Tyler Maudlin works as a meteorologist:

I’ve deleted two insensitive tweets from 2011 when I was an ignorant college kid. I’ve learned a lot in the past ten years, and I can assure you those tweets do not reflect my values today. My sincere apologies. — Tyler Mauldin (@TyTheWeatherGuy) May 27, 2021

And Lauren Dezenski is a politics reporter:

I’ve deleted two tweets from more than a decade ago when I was in high school. One propagated a racial stereotype. The other was stupid and tasteless. Neither in any way reflect my feelings or maturity today. I regret them and I am sorry. — Lauren Dezenski (@LaurenDezenski) May 28, 2021

We’re not looking for anyone to get fired, but we’re not the ones making the rules.

Doesn’t matter. You know the rules. @cnn needs to fire you — Perrybr (@Perrybr231) May 28, 2021

@CNN agents/ “journalists” are usually the most hateful racists of them all. — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) May 29, 2021

Y’all made the rules — David Hof (@swisstexas) May 28, 2021

Too late princess — The Perennial Pundit (@PerennialPundit) May 28, 2021

I regret that you were put in a position to regret. — Vs. (@JFD8) May 28, 2021

Yikes! CNN politics reporter seems to have a problem with Asian people and Jewish kids. pic.twitter.com/o1oP0zujIu — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 28, 2021

Boom. Canceled forever. — Turk E. Burgers (@tebrgr) May 29, 2021

I’m sorry but this isn’t good enough. We 👏 need 👏 accountability 👏 — Fredo Bluczech (@theoryhoe) May 28, 2021

That’s not how the cancel game works. — FURU’R’F’ (@1withdirt) May 29, 2021

Why does CNN hire so many hateful bigots while seeking to get others fired from their jobs for tweets? — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 28, 2021

I don’t think that’s enough self flagellation 🧐 — Aureliano Buendia (@Fredridiculous) May 28, 2021

BOW TO THE MOB!!! — Tyler Driller (@EEatsyou) May 28, 2021

OH you’re sorry?! Well, hell, let’s just move on and forget the whole thing! Anyway, don’t you need to finish a few smear pieces on things Republicans said in 1964 and why they should be executed for them? — Shannon Potter (@cifilter) May 28, 2021

I guess you should resign anyway, that’s how these things work now. #cancelled — Gavin (@highlyevolv3d) May 28, 2021

Just two? What about the others? I guess you haven’t found them yet. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 28, 2021

Odd how most people don’t have these thoughts even when we were teens . Is this the unconscious bias CNN is always accusing ordinary Americans of having but only left wing activists actually exhibit? — Deborah Morgan (@Huttoneer) May 28, 2021

That’s just not good enough. You need resign immediately, attend diversity re-education camps, and then go to jail for about 20 years. Maybe we’ll forgive you then — Robbie (@rlegend25) May 28, 2021

Nope. Too late. You must be cancelled now, fired and never allowed to re-enter society again. That’s how this works now right? — John Adams (@John_S_Adams) May 28, 2021

Not good enough. Regret is not a good enough for conservatives and it shall not be good enough for you. Cancelled. — Cracker Jack (@smokeymtns1) May 28, 2021

He’s an f’ing homo?

Just insensitive? Not “bigoted, homophobic, intolerant, close-minded, hate-speech?” Who is in charge of HR at @CNN ? — TxGuy2020 (@TxGuy2020) May 27, 2021

“College kid” you say? Remind me, how old were you in 2011? Oh, that’s right you were an ADULT. You should have known better and now it’s coming back to bite you. Good thing everyone at @CNN knows how to backpedal. — President-Elect Chris (@justthat1chris) May 27, 2021

But you wouldn’t have any problem with bringing down a Republican for things he said as a teenager 30 years ago, would you? — Jess Stinson (@stinson30770979) May 27, 2021

Normally I resist these types of situations but @CNN has threatened to dox a high schooler and others over memes. They also harassed an old lady at her house over a Russian fb election meme. So truth be told, I hope they fire you, tough shit deal with it. — Mj Bryant (@MjBryant2324) May 27, 2021

There can be no forgiveness for past transgressions. You will be tried and found guilty in the court of woke public opinion. The fact that you admit the horror and unbearable pain you might have inflicted on a person proves your racist/transphobic/misogynistic hate crimes. — Resident Biden* (@ResidentBiden1) May 27, 2021

We all make mistakes. Unfortunately, working for CNN is still one you’ll have to atone for. — DEBOOSTED DISSIDENT (@DidacticaStar) May 27, 2021

Too true.

