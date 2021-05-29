https://justthenews.com/world/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-married-carrie-symonds-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wed Carrie Symonds at the Westminister Cathedral in a small ceremony that had been kept under wraps.

“The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” a No. 10 Downing St. spokesperson said on Sunday. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

The couple has a one-year-old son together. Johnson has been married twice previously.

