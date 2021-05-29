https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/29/vice-president-kamala-harris-says-the-private-sector-has-a-significant-role-to-play-in-creating-jobs-in-central-america/

When President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border “challenge,” she laughed off a question from reporters about when she’d be visiting the border. The Biden-Harris administration had to clarify her role as border czar; her job was to get on the phone with the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to find out what was driving migrants to the U.S. border — uncover the root causes of migration, so to speak.

And she did. She learned that some of the root causes were persecution of the LGBTQ community in Guatemala and, of course, lack of climate adaptation. She did not mention Biden’s call for migrants to “immediately surge” to the border once he was president.

This week she talked to some business leaders about how to be a good neighbor to the Northern Triangle and invest in job creation in Central America. The government’s just going to send cash; the private sector will outsource the jobs.

Kamala Harris encourages U.S. businesses to outsource investment from U.S. to Central America pic.twitter.com/xC9WawUzlY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2021

Outsourcing? She’s a real wacko. IMO — Barbara Hamilton (@barbsurvives) May 29, 2021

@vp encouraging US companies to invest in other countries, which will eventually translate into jobs being sent out of the US. I can’t believe this incompetent person is in a position of power in this country, we are screwed. — Dr. Scot (@slraider) May 29, 2021

she has no idea what’s she’s doing. — free-to-be-me (@freetob42824664) May 29, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when politicians loved America. — Richard Saunders (@RSaundersWins) May 29, 2021

@VP are you out of your mind?? — Darlene Elizabeth Gagnon (@dar_gagnon) May 29, 2021

Step down — MonstersMom (@terri_leitch) May 29, 2021

Yes, let’s support corrupt governments by sending US jobs to these countries. Note: This will not prevent cartels from smuggling people and drugs into this country. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) May 29, 2021

Joe picked a VP who wouldn’t outshine him intellectually. — John Stephen Walsh Has A Headache (It’s not ‘VID!) (@jswriter65) May 29, 2021

So 12 corporations have chosen to invest in the Northern Triangle? Good luck. Maybe they’re looking for a loss to lower their tax liabilities. https://t.co/NEPHWHOqvr — ShawnJuris (@JurisShawn) May 29, 2021

This woman has no idea what she’s doing. It is obvious that she is way in over her head. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) May 29, 2021

Kamala is 100% on brand with the DNC/RINO-America-LAST platform. Outsource, outsource, outsource. When that fails, just look to open borders for cheap labor, crushing actual Americans’ wages. These people hate America. — 🇺🇸Silicon Valley are CCP Bitches🇺🇸 (@tweet_Harding) May 29, 2021

This coming from an administration that called the situation at the border a “crisis” only when Biden slipped up one time.

Kamala Harris has had enough of reporters asking about visiting the border, gets help diagnosing ‘root cause’ of crisis https://t.co/1gpNvgPPx8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 14, 2021

