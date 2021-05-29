https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/05/29/watch-creepy-joe-biden-makes-inappropriate-comments-to-elementary-school-girl-n1450695

Let me start by saying this is not normal. This is creepy. It’s not funny or amusing. This is just awful.

During a speech at Joint Base Langley-Eustice in Hampton, Virginia on Friday, Joe Biden got distracted by a young girl, reportedly elementary school-aged, remarked on her barrettes and how she “looked like a 19-year-old” the way she sat “with her legs crossed.”

Right after praising Governor Northam, whom he called on to resign two years ago, Biden spoke of military families present, before calling out one family that was sitting on the stage.

“And I want to thank — thank you for all that you do to represent these service veterans because they’re devoted to you; for the family members, the caregivers, survivors who call Virginia home. I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittney, and Jerdan, and Nathan, and Margrit Katherine,” he began, before going off-script and talking to the little girl sitting on the side of the stage. “I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what — and look at her; she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there with her — like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

This is hardly Joe Biden’s first time making creepy statements or doing creepy things with young girls.

Two years ago, Biden’s remarks towards a ten-year-old girl at a campaign event raised some eyebrows. He’s been photographed many times over the years being very handsy with young girls and women. Eight women also came forward accusing Biden of inappropriate behavior, including one woman, Tara Reade, who accused him of sexual assault. In 2019, she said that Biden used to touch her inappropriately while she was a staffer in his Senate office in 1993. “He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

Reade later expanded on those allegations, claiming in March 2020 that Biden sexually assaulted her by pushing her up against the wall, kissing her and sliding his hand up her shirt and up her skirt. Reade says she attempted to file a claim, but Biden was ultimately protected by loyalists on his staff. The credibility of her claims was boosted by the release of a clip of the Larry King Live show during which her mother called in anonymously asking the panel for advice on how to handle a situation with her daughter and a prominent U.S. senator.

