The wife of a Wuhan lab researcher working on coronaviruses died of what appeared to be COVID-19 in December 2019, the leader of a State Department investigation under the Trump administration told the Daily Caller.

Former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland met with Fox News host Elizabeth MacDonald.

China had 3 reasons to cover up the origin of the Wuhan Virus coming from the Wuhan Institute of Virology Lab :

They had a military presence in that lab, and they didn’t want anyone to know about it. They didn’t want the world to know they were incompetent. If it turns out that the virus was man-made and that it was made in the Wuhan lab, Americans and people from around the world can sue China.

Fox News host Elizabeth MacDonald asked McFarland,”There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence the New York Times is reporting that US Intelligence has, that yet to be reviewed. Why, after 18 months, are we just hearing about that?”

McFarland calls it a national security crisis.

A Wall Street Journal story on Sunday reported that three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November 2019, before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. The story’s main findings, that WIV workers had possible COVID-19 symptoms in fall 2019, before the first confirmed case, were already in a State Department statement on COVID-19’s origins released in the last days of the Trump administration.

