NBC News reported earlier this week that North Carolina authorities are investigating if it was a hate crime for a woman to turn right into an intersection being blocked by people protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed on April 21 as sheriff’s deputies sought to serve a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges.

Wilson Wong reports:

A white driver was arrested after she was accused of striking two Black women with her car during a peaceful protest over the death of Andrew Brown Jr., North Carolina authorities said Tuesday.

Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless conduct and one count of unsafe movement, Elizabeth City Police said in a news release. Investigators said they were still determining if the incident was a hate crime.

The two victims were identified as Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, both 42-year-old Black women. They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and later released from a hospital.

OK, are you ready for the video showing O’Quinn assaulting the two women with an intent to kill in what might be determined to be a hate crime? Avert your eyes if you’re squeamish.

But they were seeking justice for Brown by standing in the intersection and not letting people turn.

Exactly.

Yes. The protesters are given complete control over the situation and drivers must defer to their impromptu roadbloacks.

