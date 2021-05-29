https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/556102-woman-sentenced-to-25-years-in-prison-for-allegedly-hitting

A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after she hit two children of color with her vehicle.

Nicole Poole Franklin of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for intentionally hitting a 14-year-old girl because she was Latina, according to The Des Moines Register. She also received a concurrent 25-year sentence for intentionally hitting a 12-year-old boy, who was Black, the same day.

The woman pleaded guilty in April to two state charges of attempted murder for the December 2019 incidents.

Authorities said Franklin drove onto the sidewalk the 12-year-old boy was walking on and hit him. She later hit the 14-year-old girl, telling police she did so because she believed the girl was Mexican. She later reportedly drove to a gas station, where she hurled racial slurs at employees and customers.

Testifying in court, Franklin’s attorney Matthew Sheeley said that she was suffering from a severe chase of schizophrenia and hadn’t been taking medication for it because she was pregnant, the Register reported. He also said she believed conservative media outlets that portrayed immigrants as invaders.

According to the newspaper, Sheeley said that if Franklin wasn’t in jail, she “would’ve been in Washington storming the Capitol” on Jan. 6.

“In her mind these people were invading our country and taking our homes and jobs,” Sheeley said, according to the Register. “She was severely mentally ill, but she was not clinically insane.”

Franklin has also pleaded guilty to two federal hate crime charges for hitting the children because of their race and national origin. She is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 19 for those charges and faces up to life in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for each offense.

