AP Photo/File There was a time in America — a rather long time — when the most open-minded thing a person could do was not see color.

These days, it appears “open” and “closed” have traded places.

According to the Left side of the cultural aisle, the enlightened among us notice shades of skin — and proceed accordingly.

The message is being made increasingly clear, in various sectors of society.

And — so far as I can tell — we’re being told not only to see others by their race, but ourselves.

That’s how we wind up with stories such as these: Ivy League School Offers Rock Climbing Class for Everyone But White Students https://t.co/KnUY7rgXOg — RedState (@RedState) February 28, 2021 White Woman Who Lectures on Racism Says All White People Should Shut Up https://t.co/mJt22KbycU — Alex Parker (@alexparker1984) May 29, 2021 NYU Student Group Petitions for Black-Only Housing So They ‘Can Feel Included’ https://t.co/UNvzuFu9FJ — RedState (@RedState) August 25, 2020 Speaking of “included,” the word looks to have taken on a curious trait.These days, inclusion seems to involve…exclusion.Hence, London-based Nature Magazine is looking for a summer intern.It made the announcement by way of a tweet: “As part of our commitment to […]

