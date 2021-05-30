https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/19-year-old-motogp-rider-dies-in-crash-rip-young-brother/
We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier
On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones
You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021
They rode for Jason Dupasquier today
On the darkest of days, the #MotoGP riders came together to offer their condolences #JA50N | 📽️https://t.co/W4VDn1eHu4
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021