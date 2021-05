http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/P-n_cw0PYDY/coney-island-ny-11224

For more than 20 years Earth Networks has operated the world’s largest and most comprehensive weather observation, lightning detection, and climate networks.

We are now leveraging our big data smarts to deliver on the promise of IoT. By integrating our hyper-local weather data with Smart Home connected devices we are delievering predictive energy efficiency insight to homeowners and Utility companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook