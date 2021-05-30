http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/n1uqMQKqONk/

Ellen DeGeneres owns $63.3 million in homes — and that hasn’t put a single dent in her earnings from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The 63-year-old comedian is calling it quits on her show after 17 years. But in that period, she has owned $450 million in houses and made enough profits to cover the cost of her current holdings, Rancho San Leandro and the Dennis Miller house, both in Montecito, Calif.

She made a tidy $80 million gross profit (not including renovation costs) on the sales, according to property records. Her net profit (profit minus renovation costs) is likely near $65 to $70 million, using Millionacres flip-and-sell profit averages.

But DeGeneres doesn’t see herself as a house flipper. She says she loves decorating and even had a two-season home design show in 2015 and 2016. The money she makes is just incidental, she has said.

“We [DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi] buy a house, and we love it, and we stay in it, and then we get a little bored because we like a different style or a different aesthetic, and I love furniture, and I love decorating… So if I find something else and we make money, it turns out, why not move to another house?” DeGeneres told Today in a 2018 interview.

A representative for Ellen DeGeneres did not respond to requests for comment.

Rancho San Leandro

Montecito, Calif. | $14.3 million

DeGeneres recently made headlines for dropping $14.3 million on a house she sold only three years ago. Realtor.com

The 5.8-acre estate built in 2004 has two houses, a four-stall stable and a tack room which overlooks a fenced dressage arena and paddocks, according to Realtor.com. Realtor.com

DeGeneres recently made headlines for dropping $14.3 million on a ranch she sold only three years ago.

She sold the 6,800-square-foot home for $11 million in 2018 to Tinder founder Sean Rad in 2018 after purchasing it for $7.2 million in 2017. Now she has it back, at almost double the cost of what she got for it.

The 5.8-acre estate built in 2004 has two houses, a four-stall stable and a tack room that overlooks a fenced dressage arena and paddocks, according to Realtor.com.

The Monterey house has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a dining area, a formal library, a gym and a terrace with a fireplace. Realtor.com

The Adobe house offers privacy to a single master suite with two bathrooms, which is surrounded by a gourmet kitchen, a breakfast room, a subterranean wine cellar and a game room. Realtor.com

The Adobe house offers privacy to a single master suite with two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a breakfast room, a subterranean wine cellar and a game room, according to Realtor.com.

The Monterey house has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a dining area, a formal library, a gym and a terrace with a fireplace, according to Realtor.com. The property is one of two homes DeGeneres and De Rossi currently own.

Dennis Miller house

Montecito, Calif. | $49 million

DeGeneres dropped $49 million in all cash in 2020 for this 16,000-square-foot, extremely private estate spanning three lots. Google maps

On the heels of toxic workplace allegations in 2020, DeGeneres dropped $49 million in all-cash for this 16,000-square-foot, extremely private estate spanning three lots. It the second of two homes she and De Rossi currently own.

The 4.3-acre estate was developed by talk show host and political commentator Dennis Miller over nearly a decade, beginning in 2006, according to Dirt. It was never listed on the open market, so the number of bedrooms and bathrooms is unknown.

The walled-gated property has a guest house, a garage, an infinity pool, a pool house, a barn designed by Tom Kundig, principal and owner of Olson Kundig Architects, and a 9,000-square-foot mansion in the South African Cape Dutch architectural style, according to Dirt.

The buildings surround a lily pond stocked with fish and a rowboat. The estate also has walkways, organic vegetable gardens, parking for over 30 cars and hidden outdoor seating areas, according to Dirt.

Barry Schwarz home

Hollywood Hills | $9.9 million

The one-story house has vaulted and beamed wood ceilings, built-in shelving and a fireplace in the open living room.

Rancho San Leandro isn’t the only house Ellen has gone back for.

Ellen first purchased this 4,000-square-foot house for an undisclosed price in 2005 from commercial director David Ramser. She sold the house for $10 million in 2007 to Allison Milligard, only to buy it back in 2014 for $8.75 million, according to property records.

But ultimately, she sold the five-bedroom, three-bedroom house for $9.9 million in 2016 to an LLC associated with Barry Schwarz, co-founder of Calvin Klein, The Post previously reported.

The one-story house has vaulted and beamed wood ceilings, built-in shelving and a fireplace in the open living room. The 1.64-acre lot has a pool, a fire pit, a three-car garage and views of the Los Angeles skyline, according to Realtor.com. It was built in 1958 and is still owned by the LLC that bought it from Ellen (the second time).

Adam Levine house

Beverly Hills | $47 million

The gated, one-acre estate has rolling lawns and gardens crowned with a resort-like pool, a sunken tennis court, a guest house and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Google maps

DeGeneres most recently sold this 10,400-square-foot mansion that once belonged to Adam Levine for $47 million, making a $2 million profit. The buyer has not been identified.

The ivy-covered five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was built in 1933. DeGeneres purchased for $45 million in 2019 and “completely renovated it,” according to Realtor.com.

The mansion has steel doors and windows and wide-plank reclaimed wood floors, a two-story foyer, a 50-foot living room with stone fireplace and white plaster walls, a large dining room with a bar, an intimate paneled library, two kitchens, a gym and a theater with a bar. The primary bedroom suite has two large walk-in closets and a luxury bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

The gated, one-acre estate has rolling lawns and gardens crowned with a resort-like pool, a sunken tennis court, a guest house and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, according to Realtor.com.

Before Levine, it was owned by Will and Grace producer Jason Nidorf “Max” Mutchnick and before that, tennis player Pete Samras, according to property records.

Ariana Grande’s Tutor house

Montecito, Calif. | $6.75 million

“Although they have bought and sold many properties in the past, they always planned to live in those homes,” listing agent Robert Riskin told Mansion Global at the time of the listing. Realtor.com

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-powder-room home is an actual English Tudor mansion — as in a 5,500-square-foot home built in the 1700s and brought over from Europe in the 1980s, according to Architectural Digest.

DeGeneres spent $3.6 million in 2020 and sold it to to “Thank u next” singer Ariana Grande months later in 2020 for $6.75 million.

“Although they have bought and sold many properties in the past, they always planned to live in those homes,” listing agent Robert Riskin told Mansion Global at the time of the listing. “However, this is the first property they have ever purchased with the intention of renovating and selling. They loved working on this home and are thrilled with how it turned out.”

The historic home has an orangery, an octagonal library, exposed brick fireplaces, wood beam ceilings, two kitchens, a gym and a workshop, according to Architectural Digest.

The 1.35-acre lot has a three-car garage, lush gardens designed by landscape architect Tom Nielsen, brick terraces, mature trees and stone pathways, according to Architectural Digest.

Salt Hill house

Montecito, Calif. | $33.3 million

DeGeneres purchased this 10,700-square-foot house from Schuck’s Auto Supply heiress Marsha Glazer for $27 million in 2019. Realtor.com

The 8.2-acre property has a large pond, a guest house, an infinity pool and a cabana with a gym. Realtor.com

DeGeneres purchased this 10,700-square-foot house from Schuck’s Auto Supply heiress Marsha Glazer for $27 million in 2019, according to property records.

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom, two-office Balinese and Asian-influenced contemporary design house built in 2011 has large glass doors that open to a veranda with a panoramic vista stretching nearly 50 miles along the coastline, according to Realtor.com.

After a break-in, Ellen sold the house for $33.3 million to an unidentified buyer who appears to still own the property. Realtor.com

The five-bedroom home is designed with Balinese and Asian contemporary influences. Realtor.com

Large glass doors open to a veranda with panoramic vista stretching nearly 50 miles along the coastline. Realtor.com

The 8.2-acre property has a large pond, a guest house, an infinity pool and a cabana with a gym, according to Realtor.com.

Following a break-in, she sold the Montecito mansion in 2020 for $33.3 million to an unidentified buyer who appears to still own the property, according to property records.

Nickelodeon house

Montecito, Calif. | $7 million

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home is designed with “functional minimalism with expanses of retractable and Vitrocsa Invisible Wall glass,” according to Realtor.com. Realtor.com

The 40-acre lot is nestled in the Santa Ynez mountains and Toro Canyon Park. Realtor.com

DeGeneres purchased this 6,500-square-foot mansion in 2018 for $6.7 million.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home built in 2010 is designed with “functional minimalism with expanses of retractable and Vitrocsa Invisible Wall glass,” according to Realtor.com.

The home has a two-bedroom guest house and a multi-room cabana. Realtor.com

She sold the house to Brian Robbins, the president of Nickelodeon, in 2019 for $6.98 million. Realtor.com

The 40-acre lot is nestled in the Santa Ynez mountains and Toro Canyon Park. It has a two-bedroom guest house and a multi-room cabana, according to Realtor.com.

She sold it to Brian Robbins, the president of Nickelodeon, in 2019 for $6.98 million. He appears to still own the house.

John Elgin Woolf house

Beverly Hills | $15.5 million

DeGeneres purchased this 3,900-square-foot home from the widow of banker Harry J. Folk, Marjorie L. Volk, for $15 million in 2018. Realtor.com

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was designed by John Elgin Woolf in the Hollywood Regency style in 1962. Realtor.com

The half-acre lot offers city and ocean views. It has a walled and gated motor court, and out back, a covered patio and outdoor areas with columns and bay windows. Realtor.com

DeGeneres purchased this 3,900-square-foot home from the widow of banker Harry J. Folk, Marjorie L. Volk, for $15 million in 2018, according to property records.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was designed by architect John Elgin Woolf in the Hollywood Regency style in 1962. En-suite bedrooms with access to the courtyard and private terraces, according to Realtor.com.

The half-acre lot offers city and ocean views. It has a walled and gated motor court, and out back, a covered patio and outdoor areas with columns and bay windows, according to Realtor.com.

DeGeneres restored and updated the property before she sold it for $15.5 million in 2019 to the Laccone Living Trust, which is related to Rea Laccone, co-founder of publicly traded children’s clothing company Vince, Inc. She appears not to have sold the property since then.

Anthony Goldschmidt house

Beverly Hills | $35 million

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was built in 1966. Google maps

DeGeneres purchased this 5,300-square-foot Beverly Hills home from famed movie poster designer Anthony Goldschmidt in 2015, according to property records.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was built in 1966. The 0.72-acre lot has a pool, but that’s the only public information, according to the Realtor.com listing.

She sold it for $35 million in 2018 to Sue J. Gross, who got $1.3 billion when she divorced PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross. Gross appears to still own the property.

Maguire beach house

Carpenteria | $23 million

DeGeneres purchased this 4,800-square-foot beach house from real estate developer Robert F. Maguire III. Realtor.com

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house has a cedar-shingled roof, contemporary interiors and window-lined walls, The Post previously reported. Realtor.com

DeGeneres purchased this 6,000-square-foot beach house from late real estate developer Robert F. Maguire III for $18.6 million in 2017.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house has a cedar-shingled roof, contemporary interiors and window-lined walls, The Post previously reported.

The over-one-acre estate has a guest house, a lighted clay tennis court, a plunge pool and 79 feet of waterfront. Realtor.com

She sold the house for $23 million in 2019 to makeup tycoon Jamie Kern Lima, who appears to still own the mansion. Realtor.com

The over-one-acre estate has a guest house, a lighted clay tennis court, a plunge pool and 79 feet of waterfront. It was built in 1979 and has been completely remodeled, according to Realtor.com.

DeGeneres sold the house for $23 million in 2019 to makeup tycoon Jamie Kern Lima, who appears to still own the mansion.

Beverly West tower condominiums

Los Angeles | $11.85 million

This acquisition was the only one we found where the comedian and real estate mogul lost money. Realtor.com

She purchased two adjacent condominiums at the Beverly West tower, built in 2009, in Los Angeles for a combined $13.2 million in 2014, according to Realtor.com. Realtor.com

This acquisition was the only one The Post found where the comedian and real estate mogul lost money.

She purchased two adjacent condominiums at the Beverly West tower, built in 2009, in Los Angeles for a combined $13.2 million in 2014, according to Realtor.com. She offloaded them for a combined $11.85 million in 2017, losing just over $1.3 million.

Ellen offloaded them for a combined $11.85 million in 2017. Realtor.com

Each unit has a private elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows and stone finishes. Realtor.com

One was a 4,158-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium, and the other was a 3,800-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condominium, according to Realtor.com.

Each unit has a private elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows and stone finishes. One boasts wide-plank flooring and custom paneling, according to Realtor.com, while the other’s kitchen has black cabinetry and money-green stone countertops, according to Dirt.

Wallace Frost house

Montecito, Calif. | $34 million

The 8,370-square-foot house built in 1934 by Wallace Frost has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a media room, multiple libraries and a guest annex. Realtor.com

The nearly 17-acre estate has an entertainment pavilion called “Jordan Hall,” two pools, a tennis court and walking trails. Realtor.com

DeGeneres bought this house for $26.5 million in 2013 from businessman Thomas Sturgess and his wife Heather, but it was once home to interior designer John F. Saladino.

Inside, the house has a barrel roof and terracotta tiling. Realtor.com

DeGeneres bought this house for $26.5 million in 2013 from businessman Thomas Sturgess and his wife Heather, but it was once home to interior designer John F. Saladino. Realtor.com

The home has wide wood plank floors, exposed ceiling beams and stone walls sourced from local quarries. Realtor.com

The 8,370-square-foot house built in 1934 by famed architect Wallace Frost has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a media room, multiple libraries and a guest annex. It also has a barrel-tiled roof, terracotta tiling, wide wood plank floors, exposed ceiling beams and stone walls sourced from local quarries, The Post previously reported.

The nearly 17-acre estate has an entertainment pavilion called Jordan Hall,” two pools, a tennis court and walking trails, per Zillow.

She sold the house for $34 million in 2017 to buyers who could not be identified.

Brody house

Holmby Hills | $55 million

This 12,500-square-foot house was built for modern art collector Frances Brody and her husband, real estate developer Sidney Brody. Realtor.com

The Brody family sold the house in 2010 to an investor, who worked with LA Conservancy to restore the house. Realtor.com

This 12,500-square-foot house was built for modern art collector Frances Brody and her husband, real estate developer Sidney. They sold the house in 2010 to an investor, who worked with LA Conservancy to restore the house, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ellen purchased the restored house for $40 million in 2014 and sold it six months later for a $15 million profit, snagging $55 million from Napster founder Sean Parker, who appears to still own it, according to property records.

The 2.3-acre lot has a motor court, a guest house, a championship-lighted tennis court, a pool and mature gardens, which include colorful foliage, mature trees, specimen palms and rose gardens, according to Realtor.com. Realtor.com

Ellen purchased the restored house for $40 million in 2014 and sold it six months later for a $15 million profit, snagging $55 million from Napster founder Sean Parker, who appears to still own it. Realtor.com

The 2.3-acre lot has a motor court, a guest house, a championship-lighted tennis court, a pool and mature gardens, which include colorful foliage, mature trees, specimen palms and rose gardens, according to Realtor.com.

The nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was built in 1950 by modernist architect A. Quincy Jones to combine mid-century modern and Hollywood modern styles. The primary bedroom suite occupies the entire second floor and includes a family room, a study, terraces and dual dressing rooms, according to Realtor.com.

“This house ushered in the era of Southern California indoor/outdoor living,” boasts the listing, speaking of the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Skouras residence

Beverly Hills | $20 million

This 8,000-square-foot home hosted president of Fox West Coast Charles Skouras and his wife Diane Skouras until 1997. Realtor.com

DeGeneres purchased the home from producers Swedlin Rosalie and Robert Cort in 2012 for $17.4 million. Realtor.com

This 8,000-square-foot home hosted the president of Fox West Coast, Charles Skouras and his wife Diane Skouras, until 1997. DeGeneres purchased the home from producers Swedlin Rosalie and Robert Cort in 2012 for $17.4 million.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home was designed by famed architect Harold Levitt in 1956.

The high-ceilinged foyer opens to a living room, bar, lanai and game room. A music room leads to a library. The kitchen has a butler’s pantry and opens to a family room. The primary bedroom suite has double bathrooms and has views of the fountain in the yard, according to Realtor.com.

The gated 0.9-acre lot has a motor court, a pool, a lounge area, a bar, a barbecue and a sitting area with an outdoor fireplace. Realtor.com

The high-ceilinged foyer opens to a living room, bar, lanai and game room. Realtor.com

The gated 0.9-acre lot has a motor court, a pool, a lounge area, a bar, a barbecue and a sitting area with an outdoor fireplace, according to Zillow.

DeGeneres sold it for $20 million in 2013 to Roger Birnbaum, the owner of Spyglass entertainment. It most recently sold for $21.445 million in 2019 to True Anchor LLC, which is related to Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman.

Portia’s horse-dream getaway

Thousand Oaks, Calif. | $10.85 million

DeGeneres acquired this eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house in 2008 for $8.5 million, right after DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot. Realtor.com

DeGeneres acquired this eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom house from Gloria and Bernard Salick, former Chairman and CEO of Salick Health Care, Inc. in 2008 for $8.5 million, right after DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot.

De Rossi, 48, is a horse enthusiast, so she was certainly pleased to find that the 7,000-square-foot home sits on a vast 26 acres of pastures, horse stables and riding trails, according to listing site Opendoor.

DeGeneres did extensive renovations on the house, which was originally built in 1929, and sold it for $10.85 million in 2013 to fashion designer James Perse, who appears to still own the house — though it was occupied by the Olympic equestrian team during quarantine, according to Realtor.com.

Ryan Seacrest house

Beverly Hills | $36.5 million

This three-acre property belonged to composer Jerry Herman before DeGeneres acquired it for $29 million in 2008. Realtor.com

The home has expansive city and ocean views. Realtor.com

This three-acre property belonged to composer Jerry Herman before DeGeneres acquired it for $29 million in 2008 — and promptly married Portia De Rossi at home.

It’s a beautiful place to get married. The estate has a contemporary main house, two guest houses, a pool, a pool house with a gym and a garage. It offers reflecting ponds and city and ocean views, according to Realtor.com.

The estate has a contemporary main house, two guest houses, a pool, a pool house with a gym and a garage. Realtor.com





The 1964-built house has 9,000-square-feet of living space, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Realtor.com



DeGeneres sold the mansion for $36.5 million in 2012 to Ryan Seacrest, who appears to still own it. Realtor.com Up Next

The 1964-built house has 9,000-square-feet of living space, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

DeGeneres sold it for $36.5 million in 2012 to Ryan Seacrest, who listed the home for $85 million last year, but does not appear to have secured a buyer.

Brangelina beach house

Malibu | $13 million

DeGeneres purchased this 4,100-square-foot Malibu beach house from Brad Pitt in 2011 for $12 million.

DeGeneres purchased this 4,100-square-foot Malibu beach house from Brad Pitt in 2011 for $12 million. Pitt had shared the beach house with now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house built in 1962 has a pool and three fireplaces, according to Realtor.com.

Most details have been removed from listing sites, but reports at the time of the sale reported that the house has dark bamboo floors, a walk-in refrigerator and, outside, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a motor court, courtyards, patios and decks, according to Dirt.

DeGeneres sold the 1.23-acre property to celebrity business manager Barry Greenfield in 2012 for $13 million, and he appears to still own it, according to property records.

Ex-Google CEO house

Montecito, Calif. | $20 million

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was designed by George Washington Smith in 1926.

Degeneres purchased this 6,900-square-foot Montecito mansion from Arthur Rice in 2006 for $15.75 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was designed in 1926 by architect George Washington Smith, who was known for his Spanish Colonial Revival style, according to the listing on Redfin.

The four-acre property has a guest house, a studio, a tennis court, a pool and spa and a pool house with a dressing room, outdoor sitting room and fireplace. The estate also has large gardens, walking paths and private sitting and meditation areas, according to Redfin.

She sold the mansion to then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt for $20 million in 2007, and he appears to still own the home, according to property records.

Will Ferrell house

Hollywood Hills | $9 million

Ellen purchased the 8,500-square-foot house from “Will and Grace” producer Jason Nidorf “Max” Mutchnick — yes, they also both owned the Adam Levine house.

DeGeneres sold this 2.25-acre estate for $9 million in 2006 to Will Ferrell via an agent, according to property records and confirmed by reports at the time of the sale. Ferrell appears to still own the house.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 1939. The three-lot estate has botanical gardens, rolling lawns, a pool house and a guest house, according to Redfin.

She purchased the 8,500-square-foot house from “Will and Grace” producer Jason Nidorf “Max” Mutchnick — yes, they also both owned the Adam Levine house — for $6 million in 2003, property records show.

The Treehouse

Hollywood Hills | $2.1 million

This glass-walled house is more outdoors than indoors — that’s why it’s called “The Treehouse.”



This glass-walled house is more outdoors than indoors, with a 2,500-square-feet of outdoor entertainment deck on a 0.43-acre lot — and only 1,860-square-feet of indoor living space — which is why it’s called “The Treehouse.”

The home was built in 1951. It has natural textures, polished concrete floors, wood-beamed ceilings and a fireplace, according to the listing on Compass.

DeGeneres bought this home from furniture designer Guy Levalley Chaddock in 2004 — just after “Finding Nemo” premiered and “The Ellen Show” got started — for almost $1.3 million. She held onto it for only a year before she sold it to the late Heath Ledger under the “Thank you for the trust” trust in 2005 for $2.1 million, according to property records.

Josh Hutcherson lived in the two-bed, two-bath home after Ledger, and he recently sold it to an LLC tied to MedMen’s Chief Strategy Officer and general partner Christopher Ganen, who sold his Brentwood home around the same time.

