https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/glorious-another-huge-trump-won-banner-this-time-at-citi-field-at-saturday-nights-mets-game-even-new-york-is-waking-up-to-trump-won/

Share the truth

New Yorkers know this election was stolen.

Last night at The Mets game, a “Trump Won” banner was lowered during the baseball game.

This banner was similar to the one lowered at Yankee Stadium just days prior. They both read “Trump Won – Save America” but they are different colors. It’s happening. America, even New York, is waking up!!! This happened at @Mets Citi Field tonight! Trump Won!!!! pic.twitter.com/cjQZENvH3B — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) May 30, 2021 TRENDING: “It Should Be that He Is Simply Reinstated, That a New Inauguration Day Is Set” – Sidney Powell Speaks in TX on What Happens After the Fraud Is Exposed (VIDEO)

This was incredible. New Yorkers are leading the stand against these woke athletes and election fraud. Who would have thought? Mets Citi Field body cam video Trump Won ….A must watch pic.twitter.com/PNYNaDRujn — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) May 30, 2021 The brave supporters refused to go down without a fight. They were stopped, ejected, and assaulted by a rabid liberal as seen in the video above. #Breaking

The ‘ #Trump won, save America’ sign got dropped again, this time at the Met’s Citi Field 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IfsfUlNpwO — ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) May 30, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

