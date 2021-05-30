https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-senate-considering-expansion-of-maricopa-county-2020-election-audit_3836472.html

The Arizona Senate is mulling an expansion of the 2020 election audit taking place in Maricopa County.

Senators are considering hiring a California-based nonprofit to analyze ballot images to create a third set of numbers to compare with the tabulation from Dominion Voting Systems machines and the hand recount being doing by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm in charge of the current audit.

If the plan is finalized, the Senate would pay $5,000. The rest of the money would be obtained through a grant or through private funding, Ken Bennett, the former Republican secretary of state who is Arizona Senate’s liaison for the audit, told The Epoch Times.

The firm being considered is a nonprofit called Citizens’ Oversight. The firm was brought to the attention of the Senate by John Brakey, a Democrat who works for Audit USA and is working as Bennett’s assistant during the audit.

Citizens’ Oversight uses what founder Ray Lutz describes as an audit engine, or a set of computers, to tabulate the results from each ballot for all contests before comparing the numbers it generates with the official records. The review produces a discrepancy report.

“Basically we do a total retabulation of the election,” Lutz told The Epoch Times.

The hand recount is focusing on only two races, the presidential election and the U.S. Senate race. Citizens’ Oversight would be using its technology to audit all the races that were on the ballot.

While Bennett said the ballot image analysis would be finished before the hand count is done, Lutz was not certain that would be the case. It would depend on what conditions the ballot images are in, among other factors.

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are audited at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Ariz., on April 29, 2021. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP/Pool)

Lutz confirmed his team has sent the Arizona Senate a cost estimate but declined to make that figure public at this time.

The nonprofit has analyzed ballot images in various counties before but does not appear to have been officially contracted to do so. In one recent case, Lutz’s team analyzed ballot images from three counties in Florida.

Lutz visited Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where the audit is taking place, to observe firsthand how the process was going. He found it slow and cast doubt on the timeline.

Bennett and Brakey told reporters at the Coliseum on Thursday that more than 800,000 ballots have been counted. They said the process will be completed by June 30.

The current audit started on April 23 and resumed last week after a break. It involves recounting the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County in last year’s election. Workers are also examining election machines including 385 tabulators.

Democrats have largely opposed the audit, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. She recently warned Maricopa County against using any of the audited machines in upcoming elections. Some Republicans also oppose the audit, but some Democrats support it.

