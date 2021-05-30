https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b4978092fa5748daeb41ff
China’s ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in response to the population’s rising age, a state news agency said Monday. The annou…
A Boston Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving as he left the court after Game 4 Sunday, the man was quickly identified and detained….
Border control and a partial lockdown have been imposed in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, after a cluster of the Indian variant of the coronavirus was discovered there….
A Chinese Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage said he pleaded to a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by interrogators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed…
Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife, the military said Monday. The incident, which took place on Sunday, comes just over a week after a…