https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/05/31/attack-on-police-officer-is-a-glaring-example-of-the-failure-of-dem-policies-n389122
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Made More False Comments About Guns, Jen Psaki Tap Dances Trying to Clean Them Up
April 8, 2021
Biden Team Gives Antifa a Huge Break With Their Latest Moves
April 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy