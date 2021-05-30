https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/66-percent-of-republicans-want-trump-to-run-for-reelection-poll/

66 percent of republicans want Trump to run for reelection

A majority of Republicans want former President Trump to run for the White House in 2024 as he mulls a comeback bid, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans say they want Trump to run for a third time, compared with 25 percent of Republicans who say the former president should not run in 2024.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans polled said they want candidates running for elected office to agree with the former president, compared to just 10 percent who said they want contenders to mostly disagree with him.

The number is another indication that the former president remains a leader in the Republican party and holds sway over the GOP down-ballot candidates.

“The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump’s political future is in decline. By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can’t vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Trump has previously teased a potential third White House campaign.

“I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said this month. “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”