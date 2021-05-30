https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/556137-barbara-comstock-if-trump-disappeared-there-wouldnt-be-many

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara ComstockBarbara Jean ComstockSunday shows preview: Infrastructure push revs up White House pressed on evacuating Afghan allies as time runs out Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large MORE said on Sunday that if former President Trump Donald TrumpWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Biden blasts Texas voting bill: ‘An assault on democracy’ MORE went missing, “I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party.”

Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddSenator’s on-air interview features carpooling colleague waving from back seat Kinzinger: ‘I would love to move on’ from Trump but he is the leader of the GOP Crenshaw: Republicans can’t ‘excommunicate’ Trump MORE pointed to Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchumer and Collins appear to have heated exchange before Jan. 6 vote White House: Biden ‘remains committed’ to Jan. 6 probe Pelosi: GOP ‘cowardice’ on Jan. 6 vote makes ‘our country less safe’ MORE (R-La.) who argued that an independent commission would be better and more trustworthy than a commission composed of lawmakers chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHat makers distance from Nashville store amid uproar over ‘not vaccinated’ badges Rep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power MORE (R-Calif.). Todd argued that if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power Sicknick’s girlfriend: GOP decision to block Jan. 6 commission ‘speaks volumes’ MORE (R-Ky.) was in the same position, he would in fact argue in favor of a congressional commission.

“Well that was exactly the argument that we were making to the senators,” Comstock said.

“I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump, I mean if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party right maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans,” Comstock added. “So they want to get away from him, but the problem is he’s not going to go away.”

WATCH: Former GOP Rep. @BarbaraComstock says “If Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party.” #MTP “Maybe a few prosecutors. But not Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/3VbYqG5Oh3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 30, 2021

“But this is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about the country and it’s about getting to the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there and also making sure this never happens again,” Comstock said.

