Legendary entertainer Barbra StreisandBarbara (Barbra) Joan StreisandSpielberg donates money from Israel’s prestigious Genesis Prize to nonprofits Chloé Zhao becomes second woman to win Golden Globe as best director The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump teases on 2024 run MORE said on Sunday that the Republican party “want an authoritarian state.”

Streisand shared a post on Twitter with her thoughts on the current state of the GOP, alleging the party doesn’t believe in fair and free elections and that they are taking away voting rights.

The GOP no longer believes in free and fair elections. This is why they are taking away the rights of voters. They want an authoritarian state. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2021

Streisand’s tweet comes as GOP-led states make changes to their voting laws. While Republicans insist the legislation is intended to increase election integrity, Democrats say the bills are an effort to make it harder to vote.

Streisand, who has been a longtime Democratic supporter and donor, penned an op-ed for Variety in March 2020 saying the country “could be extinguished” if former President Trump Donald TrumpWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Biden blasts Texas voting bill: ‘An assault on democracy’ MORE won reelection in November.

