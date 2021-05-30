https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/biden-transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-unable-give-definition-infrastructure-video/

Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was unable to give a definition of “infrastructure” during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday.

The Democrats are now labeling everything infrastructure in order to justify Biden’s multi-trillion dollar spending spree and redistribution of wealth scheme.

According to the Democrat party, childcare, healthcare, abortion, black-owned farms and free college all qualify as “infrastructure.”

Biden’s bills fund Marxist pet projects and line the pockets of special interest groups and lobbyists.

Pete Buttigieg on Sunday obfuscated, refused to define “infrastructure” and went right into his talking points about the American Jobs Plan.

