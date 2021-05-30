https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/bidens-handlers-condemn-new-tx-elections-law-requires-voter-unamerican-video/

If they can’t cheat – They can’t win

On Saturday Joe Biden’s handlers condemned the new Texas election law in a statement to the Texas Tribune as “Un-American.”

The new Texas law requires those requesting absentee ballots to provide their driver’s license number or Social Security number on both their request for a ballot and their return envelope containing their ballot.

The new law also provides a chain of custody of Texas ballots, something Democrats resist.

Will Cain and Pete Hegseth discussed the comments from the Biden administration and the left on FOX and Friends Weekend.

