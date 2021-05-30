https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/bidens-handlers-condemn-new-tx-elections-law-requires-voter-unamerican-video/

If they can’t cheat – They can’t win

On Saturday Joe Biden’s handlers condemned the new Texas election law in a statement to the Texas Tribune as “Un-American.”

The new Texas law requires those requesting absentee ballots to provide their driver’s license number or Social Security number on both their request for a ballot and their return envelope containing their ballot.

The new law also provides a chain of custody of Texas ballots, something Democrats resist.

TRENDING: Arizona Senate is Reportedly Considering An Additional Audit of Maricopa County – This Time Including All the 2020 Election Results

Will Cain and Pete Hegseth discussed the comments from the Biden administration and the left on FOX and Friends Weekend.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...