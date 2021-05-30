https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-ish-star-tracee-ellis-ross-society-spoon-feeds-women-to-want-marriage-kids

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Rainbow Johnson on the TV show “Black-ish,” said that women are often brainwashed by society into wanting marriage and kids.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Ross said that even though she might “love” having a husband and children, she is happy being single with no kids.

“Well, how could you not?” Ross said with regard to wanting to have a family. “Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

As HuffPost noted, Ross decried society’s expectations of women while speaking at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year event.

“So it is really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45 and to not be married yet and to not have kids,” she said.

“My life is mine,” she continued. “Those words, like, stopped me in my tracks. And, honestly, they brought tears to my eyes. It seems so obvious, but, obviously, it wasn’t, because I have not been living my life as if it was my own.”

In 2017, Tracee Ellis Ross praised the abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood for performing “needed, important, and wonderful work.”

“I would like to toast to Planned Parenthood [and] their needed, important and wonderful work,” Ross said at the Moet & Chandon for Toast for a Cause. “May it continue to be supported and continue to do the work that it does.”

“I believe that every women, and everyone, should have access to health care that keeps them safe [and] that there should be a place where they feel safe enough to ask the questions that they have,” she continued. “People should continue to get screened in the way that they need to for pap smears and mammograms. Not everybody has access to that health care and Planned Parenthood is one of the places where women especially are supported in that way and I will do everything in my power to continue to support them as an organization.”

The concept of society’s expectations on women having families was recently addressed by famed feminist Jill Filipovic, who previously said on Mother’s Day that she wanted to hear from more parents who regret either having children too early, having too many kids, or having kids at all.

“I would really love to read more essays and op/eds from women (and men, too) who regret having children as early as they did, regret having as many as they did, or regret having children at all. There’s not much about motherhood that remains publicly unexplored, but that does,” she tweeted.

“Well the total meltdown in response to ‘it would be good to talk more about a real but extremely taboo part of adult life’ pretty well illustrates why virtually no one talks about it. But it is wild to see such insane reactions to ‘hey maybe we should talk about this,’” she later added. “‘Women should stay silent about their complicated experience’ is certainly a view, but probably not one YOU should expect a feminist writer to have.”

Related: Feminist Jill Filipovic On Mother’s Day: I Want To Hear More Men And Women Who ‘Regret Having Children At All’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

