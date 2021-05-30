https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-st-paul-founder-says-he-resigned-after-learning-the-ugly-truth_3836825.html

A Black Lives Matter chapter founder in Minnesota has resigned, saying that the organization isn’t concerned about helping black communities or helping improve the education quality in Minneapolis, according to a video published last week.

Rashard Turner, the founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, said he started the branch in 2015 but became disillusioned about a year after becoming “an insider” within the left-wing organization, according to a video released by TakeCharge—a group that rejects various provisions promoted by Black Lives Matter, including critical race theory-linked claims that the United States is inherently racist.

“After a year on the inside,” Turner says in the video, “I learned they had little concern for rebuilding black families, and they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis.”

He added: “That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teachers union. I was an insider in Black Lives Matter. And I learned the ugly truth. The moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the black family. But it does create barriers to a better education for black children. I resigned from Black Lives Matter after a year and a half. But I didn’t quit working to improve black lives and access to a great education.”

The Epoch Times reached out to Black Lives Matter for comment.

About a year after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Americans’ support for the group has plummeted, according to a recent poll from Morning Consult. Only about 48 percent hold favorable views about the organization, down from 61 percent last May.

A USA Today survey found that about 36 percent of Americans now would describe Floyd’s death as a murder, down from 60 percent last summer.

A poll in May carried out by the newspaper revealed that the Black Lives Matter call to “defund the police” has even lower support, with only about 18 percent of respondents supporting it.

It comes amid recent controversies surrounding Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the organization who resigned after a series of reports about her real estate portfolio and finances. Following the reports’ publication last month, Cullors at the time asserted that she did not misuse any donations to Black Lives Matter.

In a statement last week, Cullors—a self-described “trained Marxist”—said, “With smart, experienced, and committed people supporting the organization during this transition, I know that BLMGNF is in good hands … The foundation’s agenda remains the same—eradicate white supremacy and build life-affirming institutions.”

Cullors told The Associated Press that her departure was planned more than a year in advance and was not related to the reports about her finances and her multiple homes, claiming those reports “were right-wing attacks” meant to defame her character.

