https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blues-clues-goes-gay-for-kids/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
New video published today
‘Blue’s Clues’ Features Pride Parade, Cartoon Drag Queen, Children Explaining Pride Flags
Nina West, which is the the drag name of Andrew Levitt, narrates as float after float of LGBT animals passes by. First is a lesbian gator family, followed by a gay bear family; after them come non-binary dolphins, transgender beavers, as well various other asexual, bisexual, and pansexual animals.