http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cPEyMYSpxo8/covid-19-cases-and-hospitalizations-rise-in-u-k-as-variant-from-india-takes-hold-11622289600

Temperature scanning was under way at a London theater in mid-May as Britain began easing some coronavirus restrictions.

Photo: vickie flores/Shutterstock

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...