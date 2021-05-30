https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/05/30/villanova-professor-advocates-for-critical-race-theory-touting-the-spirituality-of-its-marxist-roots-1081449/

A sociology and criminology professor at Pennsylvania’s Villanova University, a private Catholic school, has admitted that critical race theory is rooted in Marxism.

But while assistant professor Glenn Bracey’s admission may seem like a positive thing given the attempt by the mainstream left to portray CRT as harmless “diversity training,” the problem is that Bracey believes CRT’s Marxist roots are a good thing.

Video footage has emerged showing him lecturing over 20 students via the videoconferencing app Zoom about how CRT is rooted in Marxism, about how Marxism is itself supposedly rooted in spirituality and about how this purported spiritual link is a valuable tool to use when trying to convert Christians to CRT.

Listen below (archived full version here):

“Given the power frankly of the church to move politics, given its funding, given how so many people come to the academy first with the church as a large backdrop in their lives, it’s important that we as critical race theorists be able to speak to them on their terms,” he said.

“So I would say that we as critical race theorists should continue to be aggressive in promoting critical race theory, that we should us say how it relates to spirituality and religion in particular,” he added.

It’s at this point that he began to talk about Marxism.

“So the core question for critical race theory is one of releasing people, especially people of color, especially black people, from the oppressive systems that deny us access to our species being, including racism. It’s Marxism,” he said.

“Marxism is fundamentally a spiritual concern, and it’s the same spiritual concern that Evangelical Christians have, and that they believe that all people are made in the image of God, and they are endowed by their creator with special abilities, creativity, individuality that needs to be manifested in the world.”

His claim therefore is that CRT/Marxism and the millennia-old Christian faith are somehow the same thing.

“So the church and critical race theory actually have the same purpose with respect to the Marxist origins, even though Evangelicals don’t seem to recognize that,” he added.

Critics don’t recognize this belief because they believe it’s demonstrably false. CRT isn’t the only ideology rooted in Marxism. So is Communism, so is Leninism, so is Maoism, so is socialism, etc. Combined, these related ideologies have led to the cruel, ruthless subjection and oftentimes murder of 100s of millions of people:

A “spiritual concern” that led tens of millions to an early grave. — From Prussia with Love (@djkrisholiday) May 29, 2021

Exaggerating? We need not look further than the millions of dead body’s Marxism left murdered in cold blood in the 20th century to understand the evil ideologies of the 21st century and why we ought to fight against them with all our might. — Wes Minister🗡🛡 (@TheologyConvos) May 30, 2021

From 1930 to 1950 millions of innocent people were exiled to forced labor camps in Siberia by STALIN and the Soviet Regime. Families were torn apart and countless lives were lost. Those who survived remained under Communist rule for half a century. #Marxism #Communism pic.twitter.com/sQgLf0qz9y — 🇺🇸 TRUMPSusie 🇺🇸#NotMyPresidentOrVP #TeamKate (@gs777gs777) May 30, 2021

Yes Marxism is such a hopeful way of life. It’s never worked and has killed millions but let’s try it again😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/I7QMoIwcyU — early cuyler (@earlycu84985328) May 29, 2021

Communists KILLED: ▪️ 70 million in China ▪️ 20 million in the Soviet Union ▪️ 5 million Ukrainians ▪️ Almost 1 in 3 Cambodians pic.twitter.com/8bjEOCcmxR — PragerU (@prageru) May 28, 2021

Some say that Bracey was right in one way, though: CRT is a faith. But unlike Christianity, which is rooted in the Bible and boasts noble intentions, they argue CRT seems more like a cult equivalent to Scientology or Heaven’s Gate.

Noted CRT researcher Christopher Rufo of the Discovery Institute, who’s been instrumental in documenting the radicalism inherent in CRT, noted last summer that the affirmations and chants that CRT participants are forced to say are the very “language of cult programming.”

In fact, Rufo just published a report last week documenting how senior male employees at Lockheed Martin were recently forced to utter/chant the following statements as part of the company’s forced CRT indoctrination:

“My culture teaches me to minimize the perspectives and powers of people of other races.”

“I can commit acts of terrorism, violence or crime and not have it attributed to my race.”

“My earning potential is 15-33% higher than a woman’s.”

“My reproductive organs are not seen as the property of other men, the government, and/or even strangers because of my gender.”

“I am not asked to think about why I am straight.”

“I can have friendships with or work around children without being accused of recruiting or molesting them.”

As noted by Rufo last summer, CRT is all about “persuading members they are defective in some predefined manner, exploiting their emotional vulnerabilities, and isolating them from previous relationships.”

And no matter how professors like Bracey spin it, this is cult behavior, and according to Psychology Today, cult behavior is bad because cults go hand in hand with “psychological manipulation and abuse.”

Like the type of “psychological abuse and manipulation” that was faced by a biracial Nevada boy who was allegedly forced last year by his school teacher to acknowledge that he’s a so-called privileged while male oppressor …

‘I’m not playing’: Mom lawyers up against school for alleged indoctrination, suit details egregious actions https://t.co/X9ywBPd1Bu pic.twitter.com/UqVzdD0vg9 — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) December 24, 2020

