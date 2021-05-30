https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/court-rules-efforts-recall-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-can-proceed/

A court has ruled that efforts to recall Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer may proceed.

This is great news for the people of Michigan. Whitmer has been an awful governor.

COVID brought out the worst in some people and she is definitely one of them.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Court rules Gretchen Whitmer recall petitions can proceed Recall petitions against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can proceed, a Michigan court ruled on Thursday. The Board of State Canvassers “correctly” approved the six recall petitions against Whitmer and one against Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Judges Kathleen Jansen and Michael Gadola of the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday, rejecting one argument made by counsel for the governor as “unpersuasive.” Whitmer, who had argued these cases did not “adequately describe the authorities cited as reasons for the recall,” plans to appeal the decision, campaign spokesperson Mark Fisk said. “We plan to appeal this disappointing decision, and we fully intend to beat back these irresponsible partisan attacks against the governor in the courts, on the streets, or at the ballot. This is part of a massive and coordinated attack by Republicans trying to make the governor fail, and our campaign will strenuously oppose these efforts so the governor can keep saving lives, reopening our economy and creating jobs,” he told MLive.

She earned this.

Six petitions to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer are being given the green light to circulate. https://t.co/3gClNcv8lb — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) May 28, 2021

If this was the first instance of glaring hypocrisy, that would be one thing. But @GovWhitmer is practically daring Michiganders to recall her like @GavinNewsom at this point.@brad_polumbo has the story: https://t.co/O6pQXDUbrq — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 24, 2021

ICYMI: Michigan @GovWhitmer was CAUGHT at a college dive bar this weekend, violating her own COVID-restrictions! She clearly thinks she’s better than the people she’s supposed to be serving… RT if you think it’s time for the people of Michigan to RECALL WHITMER! pic.twitter.com/s8eNKVgvPg — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) May 24, 2021

She deserves to lose her job.

