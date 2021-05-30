https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/dallas-middle-school-teacher-placed-leave-approving-black-lives-matter-yearbook-cover/

A Dallas middle school teacher has been placed on leave after approving Black Lives Matter messaging on the school’s yearbook cover.

The pink-haired and middle aged Kayla Mick, who teaches at Downing Middle School, approved the artwork which was published on the yearbook’s last week.

Mick is now on administrative leave while an investigation is underway by the Lewisville school district.

“The district is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the design of the yearbook before taking further action. LISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim said it would be ‘inaccurate’ to say Mick was placed on leave as a result of parent complaints, but she declined to give further details, citing the ongoing review,” the Dallas News reports.

The school principal has offered outraged parents the opportunity to get yearbooks with an alternate cover.

“It is our best hope that all of our teachers connect with students in a way that makes them feel safe and creates a sense of belonging in every classroom,” LISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim told the paper. “Having said that, we expect staff to remain neutral while engaging students in these conversations, in accordance with district policy.”

In addition to “Black Lives Matter,” the cover also including phrases like “I can’t breathe,” a reference to the drug addled criminal, George Floyd, who sparked riots across the nation after his death in Minneapolis police custody.

