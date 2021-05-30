https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/dem-officials-cooking-up-plan-to-obliterate-memorial-above-grave-of-confederate-unearth-the-deceased-officer/

Share the truth

Democrats in Virginia are set to dig up the remains of a Confederate Civil War general and tear down a memorial as the American left continues its campaign to rewrite history.

The city of Richmond, Virginia , is currently finalizing plans to disinter the remains of Gen. Ambrose Powell “A.P.” Hill and to tear down the monument that honors his life. WRIC-TV reported that, under the orders from city officials, including millennial Democratic Mayor Levar Stoney , Hill will be dug up and erased from the city’s collective memory.

A committee right now is looking over the logistics of that, and is working with descendants of Hill regarding where to relocate his remains.

“We’re just really asking for permission at this point. Timelines and all those have not been decided but we know we still have to go through many, many more steps. This is the very first step in the process,” Chris Frelke, Director of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, told WRIC.

Hill is being canceled 136 years after he was shot through the heart by a Union soldier on April 2, 1865 — just weeks before the end of the Civil War . By all accounts, Hill never […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

