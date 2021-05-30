https://www.dailywire.com/news/demi-lovato-suggests-patriarchy-to-blame-for-her-not-coming-out-as-non-binary-sooner

Singer Demi Lovato recently seemed to suggest that she would have identified as “non-binary” sooner if it weren’t for the “patriarchy.”

During an appearance on Jane Fonda’s live stream “Fire Drill Friday,” Lovato said the “patriarchy” dominated her life in the entertainment industry by telling her what she was supposed to be like.

“After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy … they run the industry, right? They are at the center of everything. And so, when I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’” Lovato said. “And for me, it was putting me in a box, telling me that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that.”

Regarding politics in this divided country, Lovato said that she encourages people to have “compassion” and “empathy for others,” even though she just recently used her social media platform to smear a small business for selling sugar-free frozen yogurt.

“I think that all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others,” Lovato said. “If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so that you can find it for others because that’s really what’s going to, I think, bring us together is that unity.”

“Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful [and] dangerous,” she added.

Earlier this month, Lovato said she was changing her pronouns to “They” by identifying as “non-binary.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato posted in a Twitter thread.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” she continued. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Previously, Lovato said that she cut her hair to free herself of the gender and sexuality norms in the Christian South.

“I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South. And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not,” she said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Related: Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair To Free Herself Of The ‘Gender And Sexuality Norms’ From The Christian South

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

