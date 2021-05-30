https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555873-democrats-plot-next-move-after-gop-sinks-jan-6-probe

Republicans on Friday blocked the launch of an external investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the issue is a long way from disappearing.

House Democrats, behind Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHat makers distance from Nashville store amid uproar over ‘not vaccinated’ badges Rep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power MORE (D-Calif.), are vowing to charge ahead with internal congressional probes of their own, a process now more likely to include the creation of a select committee focused solely on the violence that day — and any role former President Trump Donald TrumpWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Biden blasts Texas voting bill: ‘An assault on democracy’ MORE played in instigating it.

Democrats had dangled the select committee as a kind of last resort — an unsubtle warning that investigations would proceed even if Republicans prevented the formation of an independent panel, modeled on the bipartisan 9/11 commission, to examine the violent events of Jan. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Senate Republicans voting Friday to sink the outside investigation with a filibuster, Democrats say they have little choice but to move on to a Plan B.

“Using the filibuster to cover up the truth about Jan. 6 is a scandalous abuse of power that should bring the filibuster to an immediate and long overdue end. Until that happens, we will now have to move forward without the Senate to figure out how to create the nonpartisan, objective investigation into the events and causes of Jan. 6 that America deserves,” Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinRepublicans try but can’t escape Jan. 6 Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill Maryland repeals Civil War-era state song that called Lincoln a ‘tyrant’ MORE (D-Md.), who served as Democrats’ top prosecutor in Trump’s second impeachment trial, told The Hill.

“It’s shocking that the GOP has now extended the territory of the Big Lie to cover Jan. 6 too,” he said. “They obviously can’t handle the truth.”

Precisely how Democrats plan to proceed remains unclear.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerNY, NJ rail project gets key federal approval Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal Pelosi: ‘Personally devastated’ by latest mass shooting in home state MORE (D-N.Y.) has left open the possibility that the Senate will take another stab at passing legislation to launch an external investigation. But Pelosi has also hinted strongly that she’ll create a special committee dedicated to exploring the Capitol attack, just as she’s done with other prominent issues, such as climate change and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honoring our responsibility to the Congress in which we serve and the Country which we love, Democrats will proceed to find the truth,” Pelosi said after Senate Republicans blocked the commission.

Any congressional investigation into Jan. 6 risks appearances that the process will be partisan and the findings will be dismissed by conservative voters as a result. Yet GOP leaders are labeling even the independent commission “slanted,” despite the bipartisan agreement to create it and the equal party divide among its members. That’s led Democrats to charge that Republicans will oppose any Jan. 6 investigation, regardless of the details, for fear it will inevitably make their party look bad.

“When people are moving heaven and earth to block an investigation, you’ve got to ask, what is it they’re afraid will be revealed?” Sen. Angus King Angus KingPolice reform sees momentum ahead of George Floyd anniversary Democrats to introduce bill to prevent default recurring political donations Top Interior lawyer nominee quizzed over public records law MORE (I-Maine) said Thursday in an interview with CNN.

The GOP blockade of the outside commission has raised concerns among its Republican supporters, who are warning that the party will face a tougher investigative regime with Pelosi in the driver’s seat of any coming probes.

Indeed, a select-committee investigation would likely provide Democrats with subpoena power, just as Republicans were able to summon witnesses during their years-long investigation into the 2012 attack on a U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Among those witnesses was the central target of the probe, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Hillary Clinton responds to story about ‘posh’ restaurant outing with vaccine PSA Donna Brazile leaves Fox, joins ABC as contributor MORE, who was subpoenaed by Republicans in July 2015 and appeared before the special panel three months later. Her testimony lasted 11 hours.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyThe Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power Overnight Health Care: Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal | House Republicans demand congressional probe into COVID-19 origin | Half the total US population have received at least one vaccine dose Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission MORE (R-Calif.), the only lawmaker to speak directly to Trump as the Jan. 6 attack unfolded, has said he would testify about that conversation before an independent commission. And many Democrats would also like to have him appear before a select committee.

A select committee investigation would provide another advantage for Democrats, who would be empowered to extend the probe well into 2022, creating midterm headaches for Republicans as they try to win control of both the House and Senate. By contrast, the outside commission would be required to issue its findings by Dec. 31, before election season kicks into high gear.

“There’s gonna be select committees. But remember, the committees have a lot of power to call witnesses and do their own thing,” former Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanCheney calls Greene’s comments on House mask policy ‘evil lunacy’ Greene under fire for comparing mask policy to the Holocaust Influential Republicans detail call to reform party, threaten to form new one MORE (R-Va.) said on ABC News Live. “So I think it would behoove Republicans to vote for the 1/6 commission because I think this is actually going to go a lot longer if they don’t.”

Like the incident itself, the debate over how to investigate the Jan. 6 attack is fraught with partisan politics. Unlike 9/11, which was perpetrated by foreign adversaries, the January rampage was carried out by a pro-Trump mob that, goaded by the then-president, sought to block the certification of his election defeat to President Biden Joe BidenWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions? MORE.

Trump has denied any responsibility for the attack, and that message is reverberating with his supporters. A Yahoo News/YouGov survey published Thursday found that 73 percent of Republican voters blame “left-wing protesters” for the deadly riot.

Such polls have revealed the pressure facing GOP leaders to downplay any role that Trump — along with other Republicans in Congress — played in the lead-up to the attack.

In opposing the external investigation this month, Republican leaders in both chambers argued it would be duplicative, given other ongoing investigations by Congress, the FBI and other federal agencies. They’ve also warned their GOP members that a new investigative panel would hurt the party’s chances of flipping the House and Senate in next year’s midterms.

“I think this commission would be partisan and really has no value,” said Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold Johnson9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 McConnell returns as Senate ‘grim reaper’ Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide MORE (R-Wis.), who has called the failed insurrection “largely peaceful” even though video footage and federal charges show rioters attacking police with bear and pepper spray, flag poles, baseball bats and stun guns.

Pelosi, who was targeted during the attack, hasn’t signaled who she might pick to lead a special panel. But there are already plenty of names being floated.

Raskin is indelibly tied to Jan. 6. Earlier this year, Pelosi tapped him as her party’s lead impeachment manager, putting him in charge of prosecuting Trump for inciting the riot at the Capitol. Democrats fell 10 votes shy of conviction, but Raskin’s performance — inspired by the untimely death of his 25-year-old son a week before the attack — earned the constitutional law professor high marks from both sides of the aisle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Democratic sources said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithOvernight Defense: Air Force nominee threads needle on F-35’s future | Senate panel advances historic Army secretary pick Air Force secretary nominee threads needle on future of F-35 program Push to combat sexual assault in military reaches turning point MORE (D-Wash.) and Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowSunday shows preview: Infrastructure push revs up White House pressed on evacuating Afghan allies as time runs out On the Money: Tech giants face rising pressure from shareholder activists | House Democrats urge IRS to reverse Trump-era rule reducing donor disclosure | Sen. Warren, Jamie Dimon spar over overdraft fees at Senate hearing MORE (D-Colo.) — who have a record of working across the aisle — would be strong picks. As the mob tried to break down the doors of the House chamber on Jan. 6, Crow was famously captured by photographers clutching the hand of his panicked colleague, Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Infrastructure, Greene consume Washington Time to prioritize the mental health of our frontline health care heroes Ambitious House lawmakers look for promotions MORE (D-Pa.). The decorated Army Ranger later recalled how he planned to use a pen to fight his way out of the descending mob.

“Jason Crow would be terrific. He’s a veteran, an attorney and an honorable man,” Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsJewish House Democrats call for Biden to address antisemitism Poll: Swing district voters split on trillion spending plan Overnight Health Care: State vaccine rates fall along red, blue divide | CDC study: Vaccination rates lower in rural counties MORE (D-Minn.) told The Hill. “I was in the House gallery with him on Jan. 6.”

Pelosi also could turn to a widely respected, senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, as she’s done in the past for similar special committees. She appointed Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsLawmakers press AbbVie CEO on increased US prices of two drugs Overnight Health Care: AstraZeneca may have included outdated data on vaccine trial, officials say | Pelosi says drug pricing measure under discussion for infrastructure package | Biden administration extends special ObamaCare enrollment until August Pelosi: Drug pricing measure under discussion for infrastructure package MORE (Md.) to serve as the top Democrat on the GOP’s special Benghazi committee; Cummings died in 2019. And last year, Pelosi named Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) the chairman of the special committee to oversee Congress’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), a United Methodist pastor and former mayor of Kansas City, could fill that role. Another obvious choice would be Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonGOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission DHS to require pipeline companies to report cyberattacks Is lawmaking today a game of principals? MORE (D-Miss.), who co-authored the legislation creating the Jan. 6 independent panel with his GOP counterpart, Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoBiden budget includes 0M to help agencies recover from SolarWinds hack in proposed budget GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission Is lawmaking today a game of principals? MORE of New York.

Other possibilities include Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenThis week: House to vote on Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission Capitol Police watchdog calls for boosting countersurveillance This week: Congressional leaders to meet with Biden amid GOP reckoning MORE (D-Calif.), a close Pelosi ally who has been involved in four presidential impeachments; and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemings raises Democrats’ hopes in uphill fight to defeat Rubio Former Florida prosecutor launches bid for Demings’s House seat Florida state senator announces bid for Demings’s House seat MORE (D-Fla.), a former Orlando police chief who is preparing to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioChina is already winning World War III, via money Demings raises Democrats’ hopes in uphill fight to defeat Rubio Extraordinary explanations for UFOs look increasingly plausible MORE (R-Fla.) in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

However the investigation evolves, Democrats say the apparent death of the independent commission means there’s only more urgency for Congress to jump in with a special probe of its own.

“There are answers that we have to get to,” Crow told CNN last week, adding that Congress can’t rely solely on inspector general investigations and the Government Accountability Office.

“We will get a lot of information that way,” he said. “But Congress has a responsibility here, too.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

