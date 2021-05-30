https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-swarm-portland-hotel-trying-to-kill-andy-ngo/

Portland Democrats Chase, Tackle and Punch Someone They Believe to Be Andy Ngo

The staff of The Nines didn’t seem to have any knowledge of who Ngo is. They repeatedly asked the crowd to clarify what was going on. Eventually they asked for the group to leave. The person believed to be Ngo was not observed leaving the hotel, so the crowd waited in front of The Nines for at least an hour, telling people entering the hotel that it was “sheltering a Nazi.”

A group of five to 10 people in identity-obscuring clothing called “black bloc” followed the person they suspected of being Ngo for blocks, inquiring who he was. At one point, the person they pursued said his name was Jake. In front of the AC Marriott, the group tried to unmask the unknown man. He ran for blocks until someone in the pursuing group tackled him—at Southwest 4th Avenue and Morrison Street—and punched him several times after his head hit the brick sidewalk.

At midnight, Portland police arrived at The Nines on bicycles, along with a riot van, and made at least one arrest. As of Saturday morning, police had not released any information on the incident.

Update — There is still no confirmation from Andy Ngo whether he was there.