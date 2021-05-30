https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/556174-doj-adds-four-defendants-to-oath-keepers-conspiracy-case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has added four defendants to its conspiracy case against the Oath Keepers related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a new indictment made public in D.C. District Court.

The new defendants were identified as Florida residents Joseph Hackett, Jason Dolan and William Isaacs. A fourth person’s name and alleged actions were redacted, CNN reports.

The DOJ has been building its case against the far-right extremist group since a group of supporters of former President TrumpDonald TrumpWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Biden blasts Texas voting bill: ‘An assault on democracy’ MORE breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden Joe BidenWhat you need to know about the international tax talks 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions? MORE‘s Electoral College victory. At least a dozen people allegedly associated with the Oath Keepers face charges alleging they not only took part in the attack but coordinated their actions beforehand and communicated during the event.

Five previously named defendants are facing additional charges for allegedly deleting their social media or cell phone activity, according to the newly unsealed indictment, CNN reported.

The conspiracy case is the largest against any far-right extremist group that participated in the insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead including a Capitol police officer, according to CNN.

