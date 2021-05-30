https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/egypts-foreign-minister-to-meet-israeli-counterpart-on-sunday/

Share the truth

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a joint news conference with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser of UAE’s President, in Paphos, Cyprus April 16, 2021. Photo: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via REUTERS Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! The ministry’s statement had no further details.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported that the head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel was due to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas officials.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

