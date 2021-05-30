https://noqreport.com/2021/05/30/elementary-teacher-chooses-faith-over-submission-to-the-schools-transgender-policy-placed-on-leave/

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Bryon “Tanner” Cross recently found himself in an unsavory situation.

He could either do according to what he believes to be right, or he could agree to the dictates of his school district — AKA his employer.

He chose Option A.

Standing before the school board Tuesday, the teacher made his decision clear.

“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone,” he explained. “But there are certain truths that we must face when ready.”

The man cited his faith in God — and in the sanctity of creation: “We condemn school policies [that] would damage children, defile the holy image of God.” Therefore: “I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion.” That’s gonna be a problem in Virginia’s Loudoun County Public Schools.Still, he continued: “It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God.” His position was sinning against the school system.Per Fox News , Loudoun’s policy 8040 isn’t vague: LCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender […]

