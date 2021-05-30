https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/embarrassing-canada/

The Royal Canadian Mint yesterday deleted Nobel Laureate Frederick Banting from a coin commemorating the discovery of insulin, but honoured James “Skookum Jim” Mason of the Tagish First Nation in a separate coin marking discovery of gold in the Yukon. The decision follows a 2019 cabinet policy to address “colonialism, patriarchy and racism” in historical observances: “This contributes to the ongoing process of truth-telling and reconciliation.”

