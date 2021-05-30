https://www.oann.com/expert-we-must-discover-origins-of-covid-19-to-prevent-covid-26-covid-32/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-we-must-discover-origins-of-covid-19-to-prevent-covid-26-covid-32

May 30, 2021

A prominent expert on rare infectious diseases has stressed that the origins of COVID-19 must be discovered in order to prevent similar outbreaks in the future. Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine said the U.S. must insist on sending a team of investigators to Wuhan in order to collect evidence on bat-virus experiments there. He warned that without full access to the lab itself, the origins may never be uncovered.

“There’s going to be COVID-26 and COVID-32 unless we fully understand the origins of COVID-19. This is absolutely critical,” said Hotez.

He added that China must face serious consequences if it continues to resist such a probe. The professor went on to say if the Chinese government were telling the truth about COVID-19, it would be in its best interest to host an international probe into its origins.

