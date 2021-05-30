https://thelibertyloft.com/fda-fraudulently-approved-eau-for-pfizer-shot-according-to-own-data/

Washington, DC — In July of last year, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn said COVID-19 “vaccines” needed to be 50 percent effective to receiver the “emergency authorized use” (EAU) stamp of approval, a designation which makes it a medical experiment.

Pfizer’s and Moderna’s products were the first of now three jabs, Johnson & Johnson the other, given that EAU back in December, but the FDA’s own report from Dec. 10, 2020 showed that the Pfizer injection didn’t come close to that 50 percent range.

Buried at page 42 of the 53-page document, we fined that 3,410 of the guinea pigs studied were “suspected but unconfirmed COVID-19” cases. The report does not explain what that means as it was likely a nice phrase to obfuscate the fact the vaccine was not effective.

Of those “suspected,” 1,816 were from the placebo group (saltwater solution) meaning no more than 908 could come from the vaccine group. Well, there were 1,594 from the vaccine group.

Furthermore, the “suspect” tag was on 409 of the vaccine group compared to only 287 from the placebo in the first seven days of the trial, but the FDA attempted to explain it away: “It is possible that the imbalance in suspected COVID-19 cases occurring in the 7 dayspostvaccination represents vaccine reactogenicity with symptoms that overlap with those of COVID-19. Overall though, these data do not raise a concern that protocol-specified reporting of suspected, but unconfirmed COVID-19 cases could have masked clinically significant adverse events that would not have otherwise been detected.”

As investigative journalist Jon Rappoport put it: “BY THEIR OWN STANDARDS, the FDA should never have allowed the Pfizer COVID vaccine to be shot into a single arm. The Agency’s Emergency Use Authorization was a crime—according to their own data.”

This is yet another illustration of a long line of unethical and fraudulent behavior from the powers that be in the FDA and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which work hard to suppress whistleblowers. Evidence is emerging that the CDC is manipulating data to hide the fact that the so-called “vaccines” are actually causing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Still, propaganda continues full force telling us these shots are “safe and effective” as the push to jab us all continues, thus stripping away our informed consent.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and medical professor at Texas A&M, said the vaccine push may be the impetus for the COVID-19 tyranny we’ve faced for over a year.

“I think this whole pandemic, from the beginning, was about the vaccine,” McCullough said.“So, I think all roads lead to the vaccine and what it means. There are already places in southeast Asia and eastern Europe, they’re laying the groundwork for compulsory vaccination… that means somebody pins you down to the ground and puts a needle in you. That’s how bad stakeholders want vaccination.”

McCullough added that “this needle in every arm’s a very important moniker” for the propogandists who ignore the fact that the COVID-19 shots have been the deadliest jabs ever according to the CDC’s own data. They are even pushing those with natural obtained immunity to take the shots even though the evidence shows they may be the most at risk for adverse events from the “vaccines.”

“Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it,” McCullough said. “I can’t recommend it. It’s past all the safety thresholds to being a safe product. It’s not a safe product. None of them are.”

Pfizer’s shot, which is one of the mRNA “vaccines,” has now received EAU for those as young as 12, and the propaganda is being pushed hard on the children. McCullough noted that North Carolina has removed parental notification telling children to get the shot on their own while in Massachusetts, fifth graders are being told to write “Dear Vaccine” poems to the medical experiment.

A superintendent in an Illinois school district, who has absolutely no medical background, felt the need to push the shots telling parents, without evidence, the “approved vaccines have been proven to be effective and safe,” but one father, Bill Ward, responded: “These new vaccines are only ‘approved’ as experimental gene therapy. Never before have we invited pharmaceutical companies to not only experiment on us – along with our children – but to also make billions of dollars doing so. And then they are granted the go-ahead and stamp of approval by governmental bureaucracies and feckless school administrators.”

“There has never been an effective vaccine for a corona virus – ever! Moderna has been at this for over a decade and has failed to bring one effective vaccine to market, they have all been failures, until this latest experiment on us and our children, this is madness,” Ward added.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, who like Eric Nepute has the government going after him for selling vitamins and supplements, explained why the government and propaganda artists in the media industrial complex need to push the lie that the mRNA shots are “vaccines” and not properly labeled gene therapy.

“In short, they know labeling them as ‘gene therapies’ would be like slapping a skull and crossbones label on them,” Mercola wrote. “Most people have enough common sense to realize that gene therapy is a different ballgame from a regular vaccination, and might be a bad idea, especially for children and younger individuals.”

