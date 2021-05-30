http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Xov3bmoLHOA/Firefighters-battle-huge-blaze-Ergon-oil-refinery-West-Virginia.html

Firefighters battled a blaze at Ergon petroleum refinery in Newell, West Virginia on Saturday night.

Newell Volunteer Fire Department said there are ‘a lot of people out’ at the fire, WKBN reports.

Brysten Trosky shared a video of the fire on Facebook and wrote: ‘Currently at the Ergon plant in West Virginia. I hope everyone is alright. I’m glad we got away when we did.’

Residents shared videos of the flames and smoke rising from the plant

Amber Osborne shared another and said: Fire after the explosion at Ergon. Scary!!’

A local reporter, Brittany Grego later shared on Twitter that the fire, which started after an explosion, had been extinguished.

She wrote: ‘The sheriff tells me there was some type of explosion at the plant, it caught on fire and is now under control. Homes one mile in each direction were evacuated. Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort was NOT evacuated.’

‘The sheriff says everyone is accounted for. No injuries.’