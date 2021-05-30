https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b4ddd092fa5748daeb447a
News that Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid and Naftali Bennett of Yamina agreed to work together has dealt a major blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister….
Supporters of changing the street’s name say it evokes the racist laws that kept Black people segregated in the American South. Opponents call the proposed name change “woke cancel culture” run amok….
A family-run tortilla factory in Boyle Heights is in danger of closing amid an eminent domain dispute with the city over relocation fees for its tortilla machines….
A long-simmering crisis of mental health struggles among students has been magnified by the pandemic, and most teachers are not adequately prepared to deal with it as campuses reopen….
Two suspects were arrested in Germany and Slovakia in raids Monday on a group accused of smuggling Vietnamese into Germany and other European countries for large fees that they had to work off in mass…