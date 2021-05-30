https://news.usni.org/2021/05/28/fleet-growth-stymied-by-fiscal-year-2022-navy-budget-request

The long-delayed Navy Fiscal Year 2022 budget request submitted to Congress May 28 reflects modest increases in several areas, but overall shows no significant changes, either in weapons procurement or readiness accounts.

The service is asking for eight ships, but only four are combatants – two submarines, one destroyer and one frigate – while the other four are support ships. The request for new ships is counteracted by the decision to inactivate 15 ships, including seven cruisers and four Littoral Combat Ships.

Aircraft purchases drop significantly, from 96 in 2021 to 59 in 2022, but that reflects the end of several product lines, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The total request for the Department of the Navy (DON) – which includes the Navy and Marine Corps – is $211.7 billion, an overall increase of $3.8 billion over the $207.9 billion the department received in FY 2021. While procurement drops by 5.7 percent, the other appropriation groups – operations and maintenance, military personnel, infrastructure, and research and development – all rise.

Broken down further, shipbuilding procurement drops 3 percent from $23.3 billion to $22.6 billion. The 22 request asks for eight ships: two SSN-774 Block V Virginia-class fast attack submarines; one DDG-51 Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (a drop from last year’s plan to ask for two DDGs in 2022); one FFG-62 Constellation-class frigate; one T-AO 205 John Lewis-class fleet oiler; two T-ATS 6 Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships; and one new-design T-AGOS(X) ocean surveillance ship.

The request also asks for incremental funding for the FY 2021 SSBN-826 Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and advance procurement funds for another frigate and another oiler.

Aviation procurement funding drops 15.6 percent to $16.5 billion from FY 2021’s $19.5 billion. The Navy notes that the drop is due to the end of procurement for F/A-18 Super Hornets, P-8A Poseidons, VH-92A presidential helicopters and E-6B Mercury TACAMO aircraft. Overall, the request asks for 107 aircraft, including 17 F-35B and 20 F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters; five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye tactical command and control aircraft; five KC-130J Super Tanker aircraft; nine CH-53K King Stallion helicopters; the multi-year procurement of three CMV-22 Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) variants of the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft along with five MV-22B Ospreys; and 36 TH-73A training helicopters.

Unmanned aircraft requests include six Medium Altitude Long Endurance-Tactical (MALE-T) Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs). Purchases of MQ-4C Triton long-range high-altitude unmanned aircraft are “paused” in Fiscal 2022, the Navy said, “to allow the Integrated Functional Capability-4 (IFC 4.0) design to mature, which will eliminate concurrency risk and minimize the retrofit cost.” The pause comes after the service has ordered 15 Tritons, including test aircraft, out of an overall planned buy of 68 production planes.

Weapons procurement drops $300 million, or .6 percent, to $4.2 billion. Among individual requests are 34 Naval Strike Missiles (NSMs) and 14 Littoral Combat Ship NSM missile modules. Other shipborne weapons include 60 Block V Tactical Tomahawk cruise missiles; 125 SM-6 Standard missiles; 100 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAMs); 108 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSMs) and 58 Mark 48 Advanced Capability heavyweight torpedoes.

Aircraft-carried missiles include 178 AIM-9X Sidewinders; 48 Long-Range Anti-Ship LRASMs; and 54 AGM-88A Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Munitions-Extended Range AARGM-ERs.

Marine Corps procurement goes up 11 percent from FY 2021’s $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion. Among the highlights are 613 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, 92 Amphibious Combat Vehicles and eight TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems.

In the readiness category, ship operations funding increases 6.4 percent over last year, although the provision for 58 days underway per quarter while deployed and 24 days underway per quarter while non-deployed is the same as in 2021.

Personnel levels are down slightly. Active Navy military manpower drops 1,600 from the FY 2021 authorized level of 346,200, attributed by the service to efforts to “actively manage personnel to match the needs of the fleet.” Active Marine Corps military manpower drops 2,700 to an end strength of 178,500 reflecting, according to the DON, modernization efforts by the Corps and the divesture of older programs, such as tanks, bridging and law enforcement. Civilian DON employees rise slightly to 223,113.

Ships

The Navy is asking for $2.4 billion for Ford-class aircraft carrier production, which covers the fifth increment for detail design and construction of USS Enterprise (CVN-80) and the fourth increment for the USS Doris Miller (CVN-81). The second increment of funding for the ballistic missile submarine USS Columbia (SSBN-826) totaling $4.6 billion also is included, along with $6.4 billion for Virginia-class attack submarines that covers two Block V submarines and advance procurement for Fiscal 2024 Block VI ships.

The service is asking for only one $2 billion Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, DDG-137, rather than two, a decision sure to face significant pushback in Congress. The choice to delay the ship does not reflect a cancellation, as the Navy is committed to buying two more ships, DDG-138 and DDG-139, under a 2018 multi-year procurement (MYP) plan. But that MYP was supposed to expire in 2022, and it is not clear if the service would incur contract penalties for delays in awarding individual construction contracts.

The 2022 request seeks $60.6 million in partial funding for USS Pittsburgh (LPD-31), an amphibious transport dock ship largely funded in 2021, as well as $68.6 million for the America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9.

The surface ship acquisition program is offset by an increased program to decommission ships, including four Littoral Combat Ships – USS Fort Worth (LCS-3), which entered service in 2012; USS Coronado (LCS-4), commissioned in 2014; USS Detroit (LCS-7), commissioned in 2016; and USS Little Rock (LCS-9), which has been in service only since late 2017. Fort Worth, Detroit and Little Rock all are Freedom-class ships, while Coronado is an Independence-class ship.

The service is also seeking to decommission seven CG-47 Ticonderoga-class cruisers, including USS Hue City (CG-66) and USS Anzio (CG-69), along with the dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD-41) and a T-ATF ocean tug. The Navy also seeks funding to inactivate 12 Mark VI patrol boats for a savings of $74 million, despite having spent nearly $200 million in recent years to buy the craft and establish training and support efforts.

Aircraft

The service is speeding up the removal of “legacy” F/A-18A/D Hornet strike fighters, advancing the date all the aircraft are to be retired from 2024 to 2022. Interestingly, the Navy plans to cover some of the missions performed by the older aircraft with F-16 fighters transferred from the Air Force. The service also seeks to accelerate divestment of BAMS-D Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Demonstrator aircraft.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

