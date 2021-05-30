https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-concert-to-charge-18-for-vaccinated-1000-for-unvaccinated/

A Florida concert promoter is encouraging event-goers to get vaccinated for a rock show in Tampa Bay next month by significantly lowering the prices for those who have received the coronavirus vaccination.

Ticket prices for the concert, which will feature performances by Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg on June 26, will be $18 each for those who have received the vaccination and $999.99 for those who have not received it.

To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.

“We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

Read the announcement here…

