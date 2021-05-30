http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5zOTO-X53pc/

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if former President Trump went missing, “I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party.”

In a video, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said, “Ask the American people, are they more likely to trust an independent commission not composed of members of Congress or are they more likely to trust one handpicked by Speaker Pelosi? Pretty clear who they would most trust.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You and I both know, I can picture Mitch McConnell in another world making the case for this commission using Bill Cassidy’s argument.”

Comstock said, “Well, that was exactly the argument we were making to the senators, and Senator Cassidy is exactly right. He was so gracious in meeting with the family. He even indicated how close his family was to Capitol Police officers and how his daughter had been close to them since she grew up in this area. He makes the best case. I talked to a number of the 35 in the house who voted for it, and that’s exactly the argument that those who voted for it made to their constituents, some of whom aren’t happy they’re doing this. But that’s the whole point. It would be non-partisan.”

She added, “I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump. If Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party, maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans. So they want to get away from him. But the problem is, he’s not going to go away. This is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about the country, and it’s about getting to the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there, and also making sure this never happens again. That’s what the family so eloquently communicated, and I think obviously Senator Cassidy captured that well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

