https://thejeffreylord.com/former-secretary-of-state-convinced-covid-leaked-from-lab/

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Fox News that he is “convinced” that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and China “covered up” the leak.

“There are many things the United States government could do to impose real cost on the Chinese Communist Party until they come clean about what they know and what they did,” Pompeo said.

“We know for sure they covered up this virus. I am confident that we will find that the evidence that we have seen to date is consistent with a lab leak and I’m convinced that’s what we’ll see. If I am wrong, I hope the Chinese Communist Party will come forward and make a fool of me,” he added.

Pompeo’s comments align with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s in an interview released this week in which he said he was “not convinced” COVID-19 originated naturally.

Pompeo’s comments come the same week as reports that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough with COVID-19 symptoms in November 2019 that they needed hospitalization.

“The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 ‘with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness,’” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The disclosure of the number of researchers, the timing of their illnesses and their hospital visits come on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into Covid-19’s origins.”

Despite the growing evidence that COVID-19 originated at a Chinese lab, Democrat President Joe Biden reportedly shut down a probe into that theory soon after entering office.

CNN reported, “Officials involved in the effort relied on scientific research as well as public and classified information to probe the lab leak theory, including looking into any possible connection between the virus and the Chinese government’s biological weapons program, three of the sources told CNN.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

